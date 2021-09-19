Sanford International offers more events than just golf





SIOUX FALLS, SD (Dakota News Now) – Sanford International resumed Saturday at Minnehaha Country Club. The PGA tournament champion event brings in thousands of spectators, but golf is not the only thing this tournament is about. I think that’s what we’re proud of, you don’t have to know everything about the game to get out here and have a good time, it really has to do with building that friendship, spending time with other people in the community, said Davis Trosin, Sanford International Assistant Tour Director. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council set their Grill on the Greens race Saturday at Sanford International. It’s a really exciting time for us to host this event, this is the second year we’ve done the Grill on the Greens, and it really keeps growing, and offers us an opportunity to highlight our product and everything that has to offer, as well as make some reach with our industry partners and our customers, said Suzy Geppert, Executive Director of the Vicota Industry Council in South Dakota. It’s just a great opportunity to share our history in terms of nutrition because we know it’s a high quality protein, we got these great athletes out there and recovering with that quality beef top that is available and remind them how nutritious- it is rich, said Holly Swee, Food Director of the Beef Industry Council of South Dakota. Events like Grillin on the Green help bring more people to the event. and once people are there it becomes more about the community than about golf. Instead of just watching golf, it has to do with many social aspects of being able to have a cocktail or cold drink and sit under a tree and watch golf, I think this is the fun thing about our event that should not to know. everything about golf to get in and have a good time, Trosin said. The Sanford International Tour ends on Sunday, a full list of the events of those days can be found by clicking herewith Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

