SkyGuardian RPAS undertakes European trials





General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has launched the prototype of the company MQ-9B SkyGuardian Remotely Piloted System (RPAS) in British and Dutch airspace, during a series of recent tests that demonstrated the ability of this variant to operate in normal controlled airspace . Flight tests also aim to advance the development program that will eventually allow it to fly in completely undivided airspace. SkyGuardian forms the basis of a specific variant in the UK, Protector RG.Mk 1, and is dcreated to meet or exceed all aviation certification standards, The Royal Air Force aircraft will have significantly greater durability than the MQ-9A Reaper, and will be able to perform missions of up to 40 hours. Weapons in the UK will be integrated and the type has seven weapon stations that allow it to carry a total of 21 Brimstone missiles. During the tests, the aircraft initially operated from the RAF Waddington base in England, which is home to the Royal Air Force ISR / ISTAR force. However, he was controlled by the RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, where the plane moved on 12 September to allow him to take part in the Joint Warrior Exercise. While in the UK, pilots from GA-ASI piloted the aircraft. SkyGuardian also spent two days operating between Waddington and Leeuwarden in the Netherlands. The Royal Dutch Air Force has ordered four of the MQ-9A Reaper to be operated by Squadron 306 by the end of this year. Temporary flight permits were issued by the UK Civil Aviation Authority, using temporary hazardous areas designated by Notam. SkyGuardian operated in the airspace where it received a service from air traffic controllers, with temporary airspace changes ensuring that other aircraft were expelled from the area if they and SkyGuardian could not feel and avoid each other. These initial flights in controlled airspace used standard aircraft coordination technology to maintain safe separation, but the type would later use radar detection and avoidance to allow operation in unregulated airspace. This will allow the aircraft to provide a range of military missions and support to civilian authorities, including search and rescue and disaster relief. During deployment in the UK, the aircraft was operated in the SeaGuardian configuration, holding a 360-degree naval search radar mounted on the belly, allowing it to demonstrate the terrifying maritime surveillance capabilities of this type. Flight testing of the first production aircraft for the UK is underway in the US, and certification tests will be undertaken in 2022-2023, while the first RAF crews will be trained in the US in 2022. Defender RG.Mk 1 is planned to achieve Initial Operational Capability (IOC) in 2024, with a 24/7 operational line and a UK-based training line. Full Operational Capability (FOC) will follow in 2026, with the ability to support three 24/7 operational work lines, and a UK-based training line. The RAF Defender planned force consists of two operational squadrons and Waddington will also host an international training facility on a new campus. This will enable RAF crews and international partners to conduct a significant amount of their training in a safe environment. This will be related to the Collective Defense Training environment under the UK Gladiator program. The force will include 16 aircraft, seven ground control stations, five synthetic training systems and about 501 air crews, engineers, analysts and support traders.

