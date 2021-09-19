The Taliban are behind the Bactrian gold treasure. She has an Indian connection | World News

International
The Taliban have said they have begun efforts to find and locate the 2000-year-old Bactrian treasure, also known as the Bactrian Gold. The matter is under investigation, and we will gather information to find out what the reality is. If transferred (outside Afghanistan), it is treason against Afghanistan, Ahmadullah Wasic, deputy head of the cultural commission of the interim Taliban cabinet, was quoted as saying by Tolo News. The Afghan government will take serious action if this and other antiquities are moved abroad, Wasic said.
More than 20,000 artifacts
The Bactrian Treasure was excavated in 1978-79 from the tombs of six wealthy nomads dating from the first century BC to the first century AD in the Tela Tapa or Hill of Gold area of Sherberghan district in northern Afghanistan. The tombs of the Saka tribes from Central Asia, probably, or Yuezhi from northwest China, had more than 20,000 artifacts including gold cups, dolphins, gods, and dragons clad in semi-precious stones such as turquoise, carnelian, and lapis lazuli. They also contained gold rings, coins, weapons, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, weapons and crowns.
Viktor Sarianidi, the Moscow archaeologist who led the joint Soviet-Afghan team that discovered the tombs, compared the impact of the find to the discovery of Tutankhamen’s tomb in 1922. “Bactria gold shook the world of archeology. different from so many different cultures Boots of Chinese-inspired boots, Roman coins, Siberian-style daggers found together in the country, wrote Sarianidi, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.
The 2,000-year-old items found with them display a rare mix of aesthetic influences (from Persian to classical Greek) and the large number of precious artifacts found surprised archaeologists, particularly the intricate gold crown found in the sixth tomb. he added. With the Smithsonian Magazine he said in 2009 that for example the tiara, a five-centimeter-long crown of hammered gold leaf, folds conveniently for travel, and a gold figure the size of a mountain sheep’s thumb is delicately engraved with curved horns and glowing nose.
Kushan Empire, Buddha
Sarianid believed that the treasure had been collected by the Yuezhi nobles from China, who arrived in the Bactria region around the second century BC and later established the Kushan Empire in India. Other scholars say the treasure was buried by Scythians from present-day Iran. Contradictory theories reveal the variety of influences that make up this vast collection of objects. Other items include a Roman coin with the head of Emperor Tiberius, a silver mirror with Chinese engraving, rings with Greek text and a coin with Buddhist images, National Geographic magazine said in 2016.
Sarianid and his workers found a skull and skeleton surrounded by gold ornaments and ornaments during the course of the excavation. They were the remains of a woman, 25 to 30 years old, whom Sarianidi called a nomadic princess. He then found and excavated five additional tombs, all simple trenches containing wooden coffins without lids that held the remains of bodies once worn, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.
The Sarianidi team discovered in the tomb of a mayor, only one man was found in the daggers and turquoise-clad dresses and a gold belt woven with raised medallions bearing the image of riding on a panther. Some say the image is that Dionysus, the Greek god of wine, and others speculate that it is the bacterial goddess Nana sitting on a lion. An Indian medallion was also found near the commander’s rib cage by excavators. Vronique Schiltz, a French archaeologist with the National Center for Scientific Research in Paris, has said he holds one of the earliest representations of the Buddha.
The remains of a woman in her 30s were found in a nearby tomb, and she wore rings with images of Athens, the Greek goddess of wisdom, and a pair of gold-plated jewelery pendants that captured S-shaped dragons. Another tomb , that of a teenage girl, contained thin gold shoe heels along with a Roman coin minted in the early 1st century AD at the Gallic Lugd in present-day Lyon, France.
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/taliban-are-after-bactrian-gold-treasure-it-has-an-indian-connect-101632026306958.html
