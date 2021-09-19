World leaders return to UN with focus on pandemic, climate | tidings





By Michelle Nichols UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – World leaders are returning to the United Nations in New York this week with a focus on stepping up efforts to combat both climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced them to send video statements for the annual meeting Me While the coronavirus is still burning amid an uneven spread of vaccines, about a third of the 193 UN states are planning to send video again, but the rest of the presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers will travel to the United States. The United States has tried to prevent leaders from coming to New York in a bid to stop the UN General Assembly from becoming a “super-proliferation event,” although President Joe Biden will address the assembly in person. his first at the UN since taking office. The so-called UN honor system means that anyone who enters the assembly hall effectively declares that they are vaccinated, but they do not have to show evidence. This system will break down when the first country – Brazil – speaks. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a skeptic about the vaccine, who last week said he did not need the vaccine because he is already immune after being infected with COVID-19. If he changes his mind, New York City has set up a van outside the United Nations for the week to provide free trials and free single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine injections. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told Reuters that discussions about how many traveling diplomats could have been immunized illustrated “how dramatic the inequality today is regarding vaccination”. He is pushing for a global plan to vaccinate 70% of the world by the first half of next year. Of the 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines administered worldwide, only 2% have been in Africa. Biden will host a virtual meeting from Washington with key leaders and executives Wednesday aimed at boosting vaccine distribution globally. Demonstrating US concerns about COVID-19 in connection with the UN meeting, Biden will be in New York for just about 24 hours, meeting with Guterres on Monday and delivering his first speech to the UN on Tuesday. directly after Bolsonaro. His envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Biden “will speak to our key priorities: ending the COVID-19 pandemic; combating climate change … and protecting human rights, democracy and order” based on international rules “. Due to the pandemic, UN delegations are limited to a much smaller number and most events in the suburbs will be virtual or a hybrid of virtual and personal ones. Other topics the ministers are expected to discuss during the week include Afghanistan and Iran. But before the annual speeches begin, Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will begin the week with a summit Monday to save a UN summit – starting in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 31 – from failure. As scientists warn that global warming is dangerously close to spiraling out of control, the UN COP26 conference aims to take far more ambitious climate action and money to go with it from participants across the globe. “It’s time to read the alarm bell,” Guterres told Reuters last week. “We are on the verge of the abyss.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, additional reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Leslie Adler)

