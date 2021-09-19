VN News Ticketer: Tony Martin will retire after the World Cup





“],” filter “: {” nextExceptions “:” img, blockquote, div “,” nextContainsExceptions “:” img, blockquote “>}”> Tony Martin will retire after the World Cup Tony Martin will hang up his wheels later this week. The German veteran confirmed on Sunday that he will retire after competing in the TT World Championships and the mixed relay this Wednesday. “Today I want to announce that the World Time Trial and Mixed Relay Championships will be the last races in my career. Such a broad decision, of course, is not easy to make,” Martin said. “Cycling has been a big part of my life for a long time, with ups and downs, big successes and losses, collisions and comebacks. What many young riders dream of, I have achieved.” Martin, 36, was one of the leading judges of his generation, winning four world titles from 2011 to 2016. He also won the German national TT title ten times and scored five stages of the Tour de France, three of their timely evidence. His 17-year professional career saw him ride with Team HTC, Quick-Step, Katusha and finally Jumbo-Visma. Martin stepped into the world on Sunday after the tour that saw him on deck several times before leaving stage 11. German power cited security concerns as a factor motivating his retirement. “In recent months I have thought more about what will come after cycling. “Bad crashes this year have also made me wonder if I am ready to continue to face the dangers involved in our sport,” he said. “I have decided that I do not want to, especially as the safety in the race has not improved despite numerous discussions about courses and barriers. I hope the cycling world hears the plans put forward by my team and other teams. “So I want to be honest with myself, my family and all my colleagues and end my career as a pro cyclist. I want to say goodbye appropriately to Worlds TT, which I won four times. I trained. a lot for him. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.velonews.com/news/vn-news-ticker-tony-martin-to-retire-after-world-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos