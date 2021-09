British gangs and international rivals join forces to boost cocaine sales | Drug trade

British organized crime groups are working closely with former international rivals like the Italian mafia to import increasing shipments of cocaine into Europe, a senior investigator has revealed. Lawrence Gibbons, head of the drug threat at the National Crime Agency, said there was evidence that British gangs were establishing an increasingly collegial relationship with other powerful European criminal groups, a notable development in the traditionally hyper-competitive world of trafficking. of cocaine. Gibbons, who has 40 years of experience in the field, said the NCA had begun to find large shipments of cocaine in the same shipping container that appeared to be shared between criminal groups from different countries, which had joined forces to share the same resources and logistics. This means that UK gangs are working together with groups like Italy’s powerful Ndrangheta mafia clan, which controls most of the cocaine trade in Europe. Such a relationship allows British-based groups to exploit the great purchasing power and contacts of one of the richest criminal groups in the world. In 2013, Europol estimated that Ndrangheta’s turnover was $ 44 billion higher than McDonalds and Deutsche Bank combined. The development may also explain why cocaine shipments to the UK appear to be growing in size. It comes days after the NCA helped capture a large shipment of two tonnes of cocaine from a yacht in southern Devon, which led to the indictment of six of its crews. Gibbons said spotter: Instead of Mr Bigs acting completely independently like 10 years ago, there are many more OCGs working together. There is a collaboration between them, a collaboration at source with people sharing roads, transportation and containers. NCA analysis shows that 1,716 British organized crime groups are involved in drug trafficking, a number of which buy cocaine directly from South American cartels using brokers or counterfeit sources from the Ndrangheta, along with corrupt officials in ports like Rotterdam and Antwerp, where drugs often arrive in Europe. Evidence that major crime groups are working together suggests that Europe’s huge cocaine market has grown enough to hold its key players together. South American cartels in countries such as Colombia prefer to export cocaine to Europe because it avoids the heavily policed ​​U.S. border and deals with violent Mexican cartels. Gibbons said cocaine is now widely used throughout British society, challenging outdated claims that it remains a reserve of the middle class. In August Home Secretary Priti Patel urged police to set an example of middle-class cocaine users in a new crackdown, promising to name and embarrass wealthy users. It is a medicine used by everyone from the highest levels of society to the lowest levels of society. It is no longer the medicine for people with a lot of money behind them, Gibbons said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/19/british-gangs-and-international-rivals-join-forces-to-increase-cocaine-sales

