Top 10 world news: China operates as US warship crosses Taiwan Straits, sparse participation in J6 rally and more, World News

China watches military exercises near Taiwan as US warship crosses Taiwan Straits

The move came after the US warship reportedly crossed the Taiwan Straits through international waters in “compliance with international law”, which apparently “provoked” China over its sovereignty over the island. The Global Times quoting the PLA Eastern Theater Command said Chinese troops were organized to monitor the U.S. ship across the Taiwan Strait.

Rare right-wing protest of January 6 arrests draws strong police response

The peaceful rally was the first significant right-wing protest since the Jan. 6 riots, and although organizers also complained of low turnout, the scene showed how the Capitol attack continues to echo eight months later. Capitol police said on Twitter that they had arrested several people at the event, including a man who had a gun and was charged with illegal activities.

Biden administration to deport Haitians to southern Texas

Immigrants are crushing the city of Del Rio in South Texas and adding even more tension to the immigration system that is already being slowed by record migration, with hundreds of thousands passing by every month and many already waiting years for hearings.

Amid squabbles, the US president calls for early talks with Macron to clear the air

The announcement came after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied allegations that Canberra lied about plans to cancel the contract for the purchase of French submarines. The prime minister said he had raised concerns over the deal “several months ago”.

Thousands of seabirds have been found dead in northeastern England and Scotland

Hundreds of seabirds have been found dead along the coasts of Northeast England and Scotland. The UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology is investigating the cause of death and has said most of the birds were guillemots. Various bird watchers have reported hundreds of dead animals bathing on beaches, while hundreds more have been seen swimming in the sea.

IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma of MI, Hardik Pandya lose clash with CSK, Anmolpreet makes debut

In Rohi’s absence, the team is led by Kieron Pollard as all-rounder star Hardik Pandya also missed the big game, paving the way for Anmolpreet Singh’s debut. Speaking of Roh’s absence, Pollard said he was just “staying” for a single game and added that Roh would soon be joining the team.

Chinese Army conducts drills along border with India with advanced equipment: Report

The People’s Liberation Army is said to be demanding “higher standards” from troops stationed at high altitudes. The Chinese state Global Times had reported last month that the Tibetan PLA military command had conducted large-scale joint exercises in the Tibetan plateau region.

EAM Indian meets with Saudi Foreign Minister, discusses regional and bilateral issues

At a meeting Sunday, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Saudi counterpart Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud on various developments in Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific. Extensive talks also covered bilateral issues.

The suicide bomber who carried out the attack at Kabul airport was arrested in Delhi earlier, ISIS-K claims

According to the propaganda magazine ISIS-K, the terrorist who carried out the suicide attack on members of the US service and Afghans in Kabul airport on August 26 was arrested in India five years ago. The terrorist organization claimed that Abdur Rahman al-Logri had traveled to Delhi and was apprehended by authorities in the capital in 2016.

India registers 30,773 new cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus cases appear to be fading in India as 30,773 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours a 13.7 per cent lower than the cases recorded on Saturday. The daily positivity rate was 1.97 percent, which is less than 3 percent for the last 20 days. In the last 24 hours, 309 people died due to COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,44,838.