Ripples from the Texas abortion law spread to the safe haven of Illinois

The day was marked at a Planned Parenthood Clinic in southern Illinois when a woman who had just driven over 12 hours from Louisiana for an abortion procedure burst into tears while taking her health.

Kawanna Shannon, director of surgical services at the St. Louis Region Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services, resigned from her duties and took the woman to a private room to talk. The woman said she was in a panic because she had used her rent money to pay for childcare for her two children, rent a car, buy gas and go to the clinic in Fairview Heights.

In the days before and after the Texas abortion restrictive law went into effect, clinics in surrounding states were overcrowded, pushing patients further away, including this patient who had only one extra day off to complete the procedure, Shannon said. The woman’s only option was Illinois, but it cost her rent, she said.

Kawanna Shannon. Planned Parental Reproductive Health Services

No one is thinking about these difficulties when imposing these bans. People have other children, people have health problems, people have all sorts of things and they are spending every coin just to go somewhere else because this basic need is not achievable in their state, Shannon said. But there are people fighting for them, no matter what laws are being passed or what the restrictions are, and we are doing everything we can to be able to serve these patients. They need to know that we will continue to fight for them.

The Illinois clinic, emblematic of a state that has considered itself a safe haven for abortion care, is echoing Texas law in the form of dozens of women being forced to travel hundreds of miles just to secure an appointment. Despite facing its own challenges, including staff shortages and similar legislation to be considered across the border in Missouri, the Illinois Clinic said it is fully prepared to welcome any woman in need of medical care.

The clinic has long been preparing for what it calls wall writing, according to Yamelsie Rodrguez, president and CEO of the St. Louis Planned Parental Reproductive Health Services, which oversees the Fairview Heights Clinic. This is the reality we have been seeing for a long time, and we are preparing for a post-Roe world with a plan to ensure abortion services remain accessible at this clinic.

Texas law prohibits abortions around six weeks of pregnancy, before most women know they are pregnant, with no exceptions for rape and incest.

Rodriguez said last month has shown that access is not just a Texas problem, because when lost in a state, it creates a ripple effect up to Fairview Heights, where meeting time is filling up fast.

Over the past week, the clinic has seen patients from Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas.

No one will be rejected, Rodriguez said.

The clinic, a $ 10 million investment by Planned Parenthood and Hope Clinic, is located on the state’s southwestern border just 15 minutes from St. Louis. Louis, and is built in preparation of abortion bans and restrictions in neighboring states. It has the capacity to treat up to 15,000 patients per year.

Illinois stands as a single shelter in the Midwest that provides unrestricted access to abortion services under the Reproductive Health Act, which also provides access to pregnancy care and birth control.

The sponsors of the act stressed in legislative sessions the importance of its protection in case the historic decision Roe v. Wade inverted. The Supreme Court said in May that it would consider the legality of banning abortion in Mississippi for most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation in the coming fall period.

The law will protect the right to choose regardless of what happens to Roe v. Wade, said Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. As other states impose more barriers for people to access this health care, we know patients will return to Illinois and we can see tens of thousands of patients if other states follow the example of Texas or if the Supreme Court erodes further protection against abortion in their next case.

Inside the busy clinic, Dr. Colleen McNicholas, one of six doctors working at the facility, has spent a fair portion of days staying up late to care for patients, but more often than not, it goes beyond medical care, she said.

After completing a delayed procedure for a patient last week, she had to help the woman, who was driving over 300 miles from Tennessee, figure out how to fix her car. With everything closed after a few hours, McNicholas then had to help the patient get a hotel room for the night while waiting for a place to open to work on her car. It was an additional financial burden for which this patient was not prepared, she said.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas. Planned Parental Reproductive Health Services

Most of these patients exist at the crossroads of marginalization with financial insecurity and housing insecurity, she said. Life itself is exhausting for them and then going through more bracelets to access care can be a really oppressive burden, she said.

Half of all women in the U.S. who had abortions in 2014 lived in poverty a 2016 study from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research group.

Kencia Page is the director of the call center for the Fairview Heights Clinic, which makes more than 350 calls a day. Many of the patients overseas, she said, especially now with Texas highlighting the entire system of abortion providers.

Our call center has received calls from patients in Texas furious about the abortion ban in Texas and desperate to find their options, she said. These patients are shocked. We got a call from a patient in Texas who did not know how they would be able to get an abortion because they had no family support or money to pay for travel and accommodation to get an abortion overseas.

Page said it is depressing to hear such stories, but it puts into perspective the importance of the work they do and that they will have to continue if other states follow suit.

But while the clinic is tackling the aftermath of Texas, across the border, Missouri is another battleground for reproductive rights. An eight-week ban approved by that state will be taken by a full appellate court next week. If the law is passed, access will be lifted to another state bringing more patients potentially to Fairview Heights.

Despite preparing for an influx of patients, the clinic is also dealing with its own difficulties, including staff shortages due to the pandemic which has led to cross-training, creative planning and sometimes longer hours.

Maintaining the weight of patient effort also weighs heavily on staff, McNicholas said.

It is not just that we are there to care for the procedural needs of patients. We are often with them, holding hands, trying to figure out how to help them manage the financial insecurities of those 72 hours, she said. There are a number of things we will certainly need to navigate, and staff morale and meeting the complex needs of patients are one of the challenges.