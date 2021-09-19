Israel captures the last 2 Palestinian prisoners still free after their release from prison





JERUSALEM Israel on Sunday captured the last of six Palestinian prisoners escaping from a maximum security prison nearly two weeks ago, ending an episode that Israelis saw as a humiliation of their security institution and Palestinians celebrated as a rare black eyes for Israeli occupation. The Israeli army said in a statement that it had captured Munadil Nafayat and Eham Kamamji in Jenin, their occupied West Bank city, in an early morning operation carried out jointly with a special police force unit and the intelligence agency. Israeli underwear, Shin Bast. Of the six detainees released from Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on September 6, Mr. Nafayat and Mr. Kamamji were the only ones who had managed to reach the West Bank. The other four were captured in northern Israel more than a week ago. The six left their shared cell after removing part of the floor of their shower room and crawling for nearly 32 yards under the dungeon, partly through an anterior cavity extending from the bottom of the cell toward the perimeter of the dungeon.

The escape, Israel’s largest prison in more than 20 years, sparked a riot. The relative ease with which some men convicted of terrorist acts had reached freedom was considered a serious charge against the prison system, its security procedures, and its intelligence-gathering capabilities. But for many Palestinians, who see the fugitives as resistance fighters against a 54-year-old occupation, imprisonment was an act of heroism that boosts morale. Palestinian social media users circulate doctoral images of the fugitives’ arrests, turning their particles into smiles to portray them as triumphant even at the moment of their capture. In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hailed the security forces for an impressive, sophisticated and swift operation. He added, What went wrong can be repaired. Mr Nafayat and Mr Kamamji were arrested unarmed in a safe house after their hands went out into the air, according to a report by Kan, the main state-funded news broadcaster. Mr Kamamjis’s father, Fuad, told Kan that his son had suddenly called him around 2am, saying his arrest was imminent.

The pair settled after becoming less disciplined with their digital communications after arriving at a refugee camp in West Yen, using cell phones supplied by their supporters, according to an intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the operations. sensitive. Israeli intelligence hacked the phones, allowing investigators to match the voices of the fugitives with their new cameras, and then determine their whereabouts, the official said.

Five of the six fugitives, including Mr. Kamamji and Mr. The Nafayat were members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Islamic extremist group that has carried out numerous attacks on Israeli civilians since the 1980s, killing hundreds. It regularly joins Hamas, the largest militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, in firing unguided missiles at Israeli cities and towns, a war crime under international law. Mr. Kamamji was serving a life sentence for the abduction and murder of an Israeli teenager, Eliyahu Asheri, while Mr. Nafayat had been jailed pending trial since 2020. The most famous of the six, Zakaria Zubeidi, became famous during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, in the 2000s, when he was a senior commander in the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a militant group closely linked to Fatah. the secular group that dominates Palestinian politics in the occupied West Bank. He was one of nearly 200 militants granted an amnesty by Israel in 2007, and later turned to political theater, which he said was a more effective means of resistance than violence. But in 2019, Zubeidi was arrested again by Israel. He is currently on trial, accused of involvement in the shooting of Israeli settlers in the West Bank, among other charges. About 5,000 Palestinians are being held in Israeli jails. For many Palestinians, their fate is synonymous with the daily experience of occupation; many know someone who is either a prisoner of the Israeli security forces or has been one.

Israeli news coverage of the prison has focused on the security risks posed by the fugitives, the misguided mistakes that may have led to their escape, and speculation about the impact some inmates may have on prison authorities. Analysts asked why the six men, all from the Jenin region, about 10 miles south of the prison, were imprisoned so close to their hometown and whether this proximity could have allowed the support networks that enabled them to escape. Other perceived errors included the decision to house six men in the same cell, although three of them were formally designated as likely to escape; posting a prison floor plan on the website of an architectural firm; and the failure of prison officials to use a blocking device that would have prevented inmates from communicating with the outside world on smuggled cell phones into the prison. Omer Bar Lev, the government minister overseeing the prison service, acknowledged that mistakes had been made and said there would be an independent investigation into what had gone wrong. Ronen Bergman has contributed to reporting from Tel Aviv, and Myra Noveck from Jerusalem.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/18/world/middleeast/israel-prison-escape-palestinians.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

