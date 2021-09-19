Andy Haldane, the former chief economist of the Bank of England appointed on Sunday as head of government for setting up the working group, has described his new task as one of the major challenges of our time.

He said addressing regional disparities had been a personal passion throughout his career and he looked forward to working with the private sector and volunteers to design and deliver an economy that works for every part of the UK.

The surprise appointment, which was presented as very significant by the ministers, came along with confirmation that what was then the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will be renamed.

It will become the Department for Level, Housing and Communities. Michael Gove was appointed to lead him in the reshuffle, in what has been seen as a sign that Boris Johnson is finally determined to show that the rise level is more than just a slogan.

But if Johnson is looking for quick results before the general election, he may be disappointed. Earlier this year the Industrial Strategy Council, an independent advisory body chaired by Haldane, published a report that said the top-level level requires time and cross-party consensus on key policies.

The research, which looked at the factors linking four international cases where the level has been successful, said a common feature was that the direction of economic policies has remained constant regardless of the results of local or national elections.

Another important factor was sustainable and large-scale public investment, the report said. At the time Haldane said lessons from the report should be included in the UK governments’ leveling strategy.

Haldane, who was born in Yorkshire and went to university in Sheffield, had a reputation as an independent thinker during his time at the Bank of England. In 2014 he was named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, in part for his willingness to blame bankers for their role in causing the financial crash.

Unlike other central bankers, Haldane was willing to side with the Occupy Wall Street protesters, saying their analysis of the causes of the crash was fundamentally fair.

Haldane left the Bank of England this year and would take over as chief executive of the RSA think tank. Instead, he will head governments that will increase the workforce in a six-month departure from the RSA.

He will be based in the Cabinet Office, at the level of permanent secretary, and he will report together to the Prime Minister and Gove.

Gove said on Sunday that he was excited to be the secretary of state for raising the bar and that he and his team would work with relentless focus on providing services to those neglected families and underrated communities across the UK .

In addition to taking on all of the housing ministry’s old plus-level responsibilities, Gove will retain responsibility for governance and elections, two portfolios he held in his old job in the Cabinet Office.

And he will remain the chief minister of governments for coordination with the transferred governments, holding the additional title of minister for intergovernmental relations.