Austin, Texas Updates COVID-19: 19 September 2021
Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Sunday, September 19th.
AUSTIN, Texas KVUE is keeping you up to date with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for headlines and the latest updates on the KVUE September 19 live blog.
- Texas: More than 3.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 60,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Serviceswith
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The average seven-day moving average for new hospitalizations is 52, and an average of 518 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 349. Since the onset of the pandemic, over 112,089 cases have been recorded. reported and at least 1,050 people have died.
- Qarku Hays: There are currently 1,788 active cases, and 55 people are currently hospitalized. Since the onset of the pandemic, at least 27,573 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 347 people have died. At least 25,438 people have been cured of the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 349 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 59,126 cases have been reported and at least 595 people have died.
- Texas Central School Districts:
- Austin ISD: As of September 17, there are a total of 116 new cases of COVID-19 (100 students, 13 staff, 3 others) and a total of 655 new exposures (643 students, 12 staff). As of August 16, there have been 820 cumulative positive cases (658 students, 151 staff, 11 others) and 4,874 cumulative exposures (4,789 students, 75 staff, 10 others).
- ISD Round Rock: As of September 17, there are 23 new positive cases (22 students, 1 employee) and 170 new “close contacts” (156 students, 14 employees). There were 1,179 total cumulative positive cases (1,034 students, 145 employees) and 11,123 “close contacts” in total (10,219 students, 904 employees).
- ISD Leander: For the week of September 11-17 there were 140 positive cases in total. A total of 1,243 cumulative positive cases were recorded.
- ISD Pflugerville: For the week of September 11-17, there were a total of 136 positive cases. A total of 795 cumulative positive cases were recorded.
- Hays CISD: As of September 17, there are 269 active student cases and 36 active staff cases. There were a total of 598 cumulative student cases and 111 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (School year 2021-22; updated on Friday with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 126,687, from 60,527 on August 29th
- Positive cumulative staff cases: 24,476, up from 14,377 on August 29th
For a look at COVID-19 data in all counties of the state, Click hereWith KVUE he is following COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
9 a.m. The county of America will host a COVID-19 vaccine event from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be free food, drinks and some trips including a Ferris wheel. Vaccinated people can also participate and are eligible to win lottery prizes.
