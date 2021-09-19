International
Maxime Bernier attends “freedom rally” in Calgary last weekend of the federal campaign
Police estimate that about 1,000 people filled the Central Memorial Park in Calgary on Saturday for a rally against the vaccine mandate, attended by the leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier.
Crowd anger was directed in equal parts at federal and provincial governments over COVID-19 restrictions.
Some of those in attendance were former Conservative Party of Canada voters who have found a new home with the People’s Party of Canada.
“Everything he said was exactly what I was looking for – being a parent, business owner and grandfather,” said Susanne Muller, owner of a hair salon in Calgary.
“We need our rights and we need our freedoms. We have all these other political leaders who seem to be following the same platform and he has a different platform. ”
Carol Grant works in the oil and gas industry. She came to hear Bernier speak at the rally.
“His platform is very important to me, because he is in favor of the pipeline. He wants to adjust the equation formula. He wants to get rid of the carbon tax. It’s about freedom of choice, “Grant said.
“You can be proud of yourself, freedom fighters,” Bernier told the cheering crowd.
Bernier says the PPC is the only national political party that speaks out against COVID-19 vaccination passports and disguise mandates.
This is Bernier’s third stop in Alberta during the federal election campaign.
The Conservative heart usually does not get much attention from federal leaders, but the leader of the People’s Party of Canada has found an issue that has spurred some voters: opposition to mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports.
A national Leger poll showed 23 per cent of Albanians surveyed are against the vaccine passport system and Bernier is looking to catch those voters.
“There are 20 to 25 percent who are against the mandates. Some of those people may not be against vaccines. “They may simply oppose vaccine mandates, but this is a broad group of people you can mobilize,” said Mount Royal University political science professor Duane Bratt.
“He has not mobilized everyone yet. He probably got a third of those votes, but he is not a small number politically. “It’s a small number electorally,” Bratt said.
Mount Royal University associate professor Lori Williams said Bernier’s influence could play a role in the Calgary Confederate ride and some trips to Ontario.
“On those narrow three-way trips that everyone is saying are too close to call, that could be it. It could make a difference. It’s just very bad news for the federal conservatives in Ontario.
“With those types of survey numbers (PPCs) among teens, I think it’s starting to get a little unpredictable,” Williams said.
The party platform also includes more provincial autonomy, significant changes to the federal settlement plan and a withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreements.
