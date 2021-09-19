International
Salmon Arm residents react to COVID-19 vaccine protesters entering schools
Salmon Arm residents are reacting to events that have taken place in their community in recent days.
Vaccine protesters stormed three schools on Friday to give “vaccine liability notices”, causing schools to be placed under “maintenance and security mode” – which essentially means all doors are open. closed, but classes are held in session.
Community members gave interviews but did not give their names for fear of retaliation.
I was absolutely horrified. It just made me so angry that people are so selfish that they would go to a classroom, said one man.
I understand where they come from, said another Salmon Arm downtown man.
This is not good what is happening. The poison injected is dangerous, according to the COVID-19 vaccine.
A man, who said his nephew was in the classroom when the protesters entered the school, said that if he had found out about the protesters sooner, he would have gone to the school himself in protest.
I’m really upset. I mean, these are kids and something like that will play in their minds for the rest of their lives because people just don’t seem to understand the science behind what’s going on, he said.
I mean, if you do not want to get vaccinated, this is your decision, but do not try to push (your beliefs) into children.
On Wednesday and Thursday, “vaccine liability notices” were sent to the school’s school board’s office office, where a vaccination clinic was being held.
One of the people in the school board incidents said the group was misinterpreted, though he admits he was not present when people entered the schools and does not support the protesters who did so.
We had approached them with the claim that they are in fact [informing] children in the shot, what it contains, what are the implications, because without parental consent, it is their responsibility and their obligation to make sure the children know what they are doing and that they have the opportunity, said Craig Johansen.
Johansen says he witnessed a possible vaccination, where he claims a health official did not inform a student about the risks of getting the vaccine.
They did not explain anything in the papers, they did not explain the side effects, they just gave the documents to this girl. Which child will read it? “
Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth had a few words of choice Saturday afternoon for those entering schools on Friday.
It was shameful and completely unacceptable what these ‘covidians’ did. Just do not go to a school and start protesting, do not close a clinic where people are being vaccinated. It’s just beyond fading, Farnworth said.
The school district has said it will stay in “hold and secure” mode until further notice, which means all doors will be locked and all visitors must schedule appointments.
