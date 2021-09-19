5 arrested after liquid spilled on BC police chief at Chantel Moore memorial

Victorian police say five people were arrested after the department head spilled juice on her while attending a ceremony for an indigenous woman killed during a wellness check.

Victoria police say Chief Del Manak was attending an event at TheC.C. the legislature was organized to pay tribute to Chantel Moore, an indigenous woman from British Columbia who was killed by NewBrunswick police during a 2020 Wellness check.

The police department says the incident occurred after the traditional cover-up ceremony, with a suspect, a woman, spilling liquid on the police chief.

Police say Manak was not injured and was invited to the ceremony by Moore’s mother.

The department says several other people were arrested after officers went to arrest the initial suspect.

“Those involved are not believed to have been involved in organizing the Chantel Moore memorial event,” said an announcement by Victorian police.

Later Saturday, said the police the five arrested persons were released from custody with the next court dates. Police said the charges have not yet been sworn in.

‘Terrible, unacceptable’

A Twitter post by force said Moore’s mother, Martha Martin, described the incident as “terrible and unacceptable”.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins, who are co-chairs of the Victoria-Esquimalt Police Board, issued a statement denouncing the incident.

He said they recognize the long history of mistrust between police in Canada and indigenous communities.

“We know there is a lot of healing to be done. That is exactly why the chief was invited by the Moore family to attend the memorial; he has worked closely with them since her death,” it said.

Statement by the Victoria & Esquimalt Police Board on the attack on @ChiefManak while attending today’s memorial to Chantel Moore. Chief Manak was there as a guest guest from her family. #yyj pic.twitter.com/vVuCVGY9Nz –@vicpdcanada

The statement listed the work police have done with local communities over the past few years to test and rebuild trust and understanding.

“We call on everyone in the community to refrain from attacks and to express differences of opinion with respect and in a way that will help build understanding and allow much-needed healing to take place,” it said. statement by Helps and Desjardins.

Police said the incident was captured on video. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (250) 995-7654 extension 1.