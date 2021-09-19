International
5 arrested after liquid spilled on BC police chief at Chantel Moore memorial
Victorian police say five people were arrested after the department head spilled juice on her while attending a ceremony for an indigenous woman killed during a wellness check.
Victoria police say Chief Del Manak was attending an event at TheC.C. the legislature was organized to pay tribute to Chantel Moore, an indigenous woman from British Columbia who was killed by NewBrunswick police during a 2020 Wellness check.
The police department says the incident occurred after the traditional cover-up ceremony, with a suspect, a woman, spilling liquid on the police chief.
Police say Manak was not injured and was invited to the ceremony by Moore’s mother.
The department says several other people were arrested after officers went to arrest the initial suspect.
“Those involved are not believed to have been involved in organizing the Chantel Moore memorial event,” said an announcement by Victorian police.
Later Saturday, said the police the five arrested persons were released from custody with the next court dates. Police said the charges have not yet been sworn in.
‘Terrible, unacceptable’
A Twitter post by force said Moore’s mother, Martha Martin, described the incident as “terrible and unacceptable”.
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Esquimalt Mayor Barbara Desjardins, who are co-chairs of the Victoria-Esquimalt Police Board, issued a statement denouncing the incident.
He said they recognize the long history of mistrust between police in Canada and indigenous communities.
“We know there is a lot of healing to be done. That is exactly why the chief was invited by the Moore family to attend the memorial; he has worked closely with them since her death,” it said.
Statement by the Victoria & Esquimalt Police Board on the attack on @ChiefManak while attending today’s memorial to Chantel Moore. Chief Manak was there as a guest guest from her family. #yyj pic.twitter.com/vVuCVGY9Nz
The statement listed the work police have done with local communities over the past few years to test and rebuild trust and understanding.
“We call on everyone in the community to refrain from attacks and to express differences of opinion with respect and in a way that will help build understanding and allow much-needed healing to take place,” it said. statement by Helps and Desjardins.
Police said the incident was captured on video. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call (250) 995-7654 extension 1.
Five people were arrested after Chief Manak was attacked while honoring Chantel Moore in the BC Legislature today. There were no physical injuries. Martha Martin, Chantel Moore’s mother, calls the attack @ChiefManak “Terrible and unacceptable.” https://t.co/ykoBJYQuXu
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/5-arrested-after-liquid-poured-on-b-c-police-chief-at-memorial-for-chantel-moore-1.6181508
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]