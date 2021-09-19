International
Taliban leader seeks foreign aid for displaced Afghans | Asia News
Taliban refugee minister Haqqani tells Al Jazeera that urgent action is needed to help displaced Afghans before winter.
Kabul, Afghanistan A Taliban leader has called for action and help from the international community, including donor agencies, to help displaced Afghans ahead of the approaching winter.
In recent days, aid groups have warned Afghanistan could face an impending humanitarian crisis if aid and resources are not sent to the country.
Poverty could rise to 97 percent by the middle of next year, according to the United Nations World Food Program, as famine and drought force thousands to move to cities in search of housing.
In an interview with Al Jazeera, Taliban Minister for Refugees Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani said that while thousands of people were internally displaced, there was now peace in Afghanistan and everyone could return home.
About 20,000 people are in Kabul from the Panjshir valley, Haqqani told Al Jazeera.
Priority will be given to Kabul as it is the most populous city and holds the largest number of refugees.
Haqqani added that people will be given help to return and help rebuild their homes if damaged.
But any interaction with Haqqani is likely to be complicated as the US government has branded him a global terrorist. The United States has set a $ 5 million ransom and has also been sanctioned by the UN, with allegations involving links to al-Qaeda.
The group says sanctions should have been lifted following the agreement signed by the US in Qatar last year.
He said the next phase of the plan was to create separate cities in each province from which people moved and to design them to have facilities as well as jobs in development, services, construction and agriculture for the local community.
The reason is to make sure there is a one-stop shop for those who want to help, centralize needs from across the country, reduce waste, remove corruption, and ensure that all aid reaches those who deserve it most, he added.
Bound for money
Haqqani admitted that there was a problem with the circulation of money, but God willing, we will slowly overcome this problem as well.
The most important thing is that peace in Afghanistan does not guarantee refugees or displaced people, he added.
On Friday, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on countries to engage with the Taliban or risk a humanitarian crisis.
Speaking in Islamabad, the capital of neighboring Pakistan, Grandi said the international community should not only provide assistance to the impoverished nation, but also accept Afghan refugees.
On Wednesday, Pakistani national security adviser Moeed Yusuf also called on the international community to engage with the Taliban or risk a return to instability in Afghanistan.
Prior to the Taliban takeover, one-third of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) had been withdrawn from foreign funding.
The Taliban took Kabul last month after rapidly occupying more than a dozen provincial capitals in less than two weeks.
After the fall of Kabul, the US and other nations, including NATO allies, evacuated thousands of qualified Afghan citizens and nationals.
No government has recognized the interim Taliban government.
