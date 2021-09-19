Guanajuato International State Working Tour in the United States Texas News





FORT WORTH, Texas, September 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – To bring more Guanajuato for the world, the Secretariat for Migrants and International Liaison in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism of the state of Guanajuato, Coordinator for Foreign Trade Promotion, COFOCE, together with representatives of various chambers of commerce are conducting a working tour in denim, Arizona AND Californiawith Juan Hernndez, head of SMEI said, “Governor Diego Sinhue Rodrguez Of Vallejo the task is to internationalize the state of Guanajuato to open more and better communication channels with different sectors in the US And, as the International Liaison Officer of this administration, we have a duty to be the bridge that connects various government agencies and organizations with the rest of the world. The purpose of these working meetings with the Ministry of Tourism and COFOCE are to strengthen the momentum for the internationalization of the state of Guanajuato; Positioning the Migration Investment catalog; and the spread and promotion of Migrant Tourism. “ Meetings were held with: Hispanic Chambers of Commerce

Mexican Chamber of Entrepreneurs in Angels (AEM)

(AEM) Consulate e Mexico IN Fort Worth

IN Government Agencies for Tourism in Dallas

Oil sector entrepreneurs, lawyers and investors

Hispanic executives and entrepreneurs

Migrant leaders

Guanajuato Dallas House

Liaison House at Angels

American Paint Horse Society

Foundation Walls that Unite Juan Jos lvarez Brunel, head of SECTUR in Guanajuato, said during a meeting at the Consulate of Mexico IN Fort Worth that “the state is taking the necessary steps to find new growth opportunities and strengthen trade ties. Therefore, today we are all gathered here, thankful for the invitation made to us by the Secretariat of Migrants, and we considered it a great opportunity for extend it to the Employers “Confederation of the Mexican Republic, COPARMEX, so that they can see what we do in state government and open up new opportunities.” The agenda included meetings with the migrant community and its leaders in denim, Arizona AND California, areas where more than 630,000 Guanajuato residents live. This weekend they took part in the celebration of the 27th anniversary of Casa Guanajuato in Dallaswith the number of Guanajuato immigrants in: California 347,455 denim 222,920 Arizona 59,125 Contact with the media: Marisol hernandez [email protected] 305-3002249 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guanajuato-state-international-working-tour-in-the-united-states-301380006.html SOURCE Ministry of Tourism e State of Guanajuato

