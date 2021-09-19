Kwarteng to hold urgent meeting with gas chiefs over price crisis | gas

Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, will hold an emergency summit with gas industry executives Monday morning in a bid to control the consequences of rising market prices on consumers and businesses.

Medium-sized suppliers will be put into administration if they get into trouble this winter in a bid to protect consumers from more costly bills, he revealed on Sunday after spending a furious weekend destroying dangerous gas crises for Britain .

Kwarteng said small firms would be allowed to go bankrupt, with their customers auctioned off to the company prepared to offer them the cheapest price, in a bid to keep payments low and families out of much higher tariffs. high.

It is hoped that the meeting will contain the consequences caused by rising market prices, which has led to a frantic weekend of meetings and phone calls, culminating in the minister drawing up plans to address future bankruptcies among 60 gas suppliers plus .

It comes after the chairman of the NHS Confederation, which represents 213 health trusts in England, warned that the subsequent lack of carbon dioxide from the crisis could lead to the cancellation of operations by deteriorating health services.

Co. 2 Reduced supply can also have major effects on the food and beverage industry, with meat, poultry, beer and carbonated beverages all seeking gas for different purposes.

The head of a small energy firm, which has more than a quarter of a million customers, revealed he feared his company would not arrive in the spring and warned of an impending tsunami.

“I do not think we can survive the winter well unless there is a material change,” said Peter McGirr, chief executive of Green.

Five small operators have collapsed in the past five weeks, often because they failed to hedge against rising market prices, leaving more than half a million customers in need of a new supplier. Industry sources expect four more to close before the end of the month, leaving another 1 million customers stranded.

Government sources said a particular concern has been how to respond if a medium-sized supplier whose size has not been determined would fail. But Kwarteng confirmed that a special administrator would be appointed by regulator Ofgem and the government, to ensure that gas supplies would continue.

The industry roundtable meeting, which is expected to be attended by leading suppliers as well as Ofgem, will review plans and discuss in particular the impact on suppliers and small consumers, according to a Whitehall source.

As part of his preparations, Kwarteng said he had met with Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, on Sunday morning. He has assured me of well-proven plans to protect the market and consumers, the minister said.

The minister also held a series of one-on-one crisis talks with executives of the UK’s largest energy companies over the weekend, which were compared by a senior industry source to urgent meetings held with companies in early Covid-19 pandemic.

Wholesale gas prices have risen to all-time highs in recent weeks due to a combination of a faster-than-expected global recovery from the pandemic, depleted reserves after a cold winter, and a lack of wind energy, as a result of the UK experiencing its less windy summer since 1961.

Ministers are reluctant to provide financial assistance to suppliers in difficulty and are happy to allow smaller energy suppliers. A senior industry source said the government was not interested in rescuing badly run companies and could leave the sector to experience a natural response to the unfolding crisis.

By the end of winter, the industry could shrink up to 10 energy suppliers, according to expert analysis at Baringa Partners, from about 70 suppliers at the beginning of the year.

Rising wholesale prices are already affecting the industry. Last week the British largest producer of fertilizers and carbon dioxide CF Fertilizers abruptly stopped production due to high natural gas prices. Carbon dioxide is a by-product of fertilizer production, and the company supplies 60% of the UK market.

Operations at NHS hospitals are at risk of being canceled due to lack of CO2 2 , warned Mr. Adebowale, president of the NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals and other NHS faiths.

What I’m worried about, and I think Kwasi Kwarteng and others will focus, is making sure there is enough CO 2 for the NHS, Adebowale told Times Radio.

Because CO 2 used in a number of interventions in NHS invasive surgery, endoscopy, for example, by stabilizing body cavities so that surgeons can see what is going on inside.

A senior health service source said the NHS had received assurances from the government this weekend that its approach to supplying UK COs 2 would not be touched.

Meat and poultry processors warned that slaughterhouses may have to shut down within the next two weeks because they depend on CO 2 for human slaughter of animals.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Association of Meat Processors, said: “Most of our members have two weeks of carbon dioxide available, depending on when deliveries are coming. In the poultry sector, some plants are already extinct. What caught us by surprise is the speed with which CF Garbage was shut down.

On Sunday, Kwarteng met with Tony Will, chief executive of US parent company CF Fertilizers, but the meeting broke down without the minister persuading the firm to resume production, which it says is uneconomical to do so at current gas prices.

Sources in the business department said the minister was now working on options in government and will meet again with the company next week. In addition to trying to find a way to resume production, the government will try to source carbon dioxide from elsewhere.

Britain is one of the most vulnerable countries in Europe to gas supply disruptions due to its heavy reliance on gas for heating and power plants, combined with some of Europe’s most limited gas storage capabilities following the closure of the country. of Rough gas storage, the largest country, on the east coast in 2017.

In the past, the UK has been able to extract gas directly from the numerous inland reserves in the North Sea. But as gas production has declined, the UK supplies only about half of its gas, with about 30% coming from Norway via a pipeline and 22% being transported by tanker from Qatar.

A government spokesman said: “We are monitoring this situation extremely closely. The business secretary is in close contact with the energy industry in the impact of high global gas prices, having met with senior figures today and yesterday, and will speak further on these issues at a planned industry roundtable. for tomorrow.