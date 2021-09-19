On the last day of the campaign, the leaders make the final arguments and target the main seats

On the final day of the federal election campaign, leading leaders of federal parties are making their final arguments for voters and are being rocked in some of the most competitive regions in the country.

Each leader has spent the last 36 days trying to influence hearts and minds. Now there are only a few hours left before the polls open and they are left to wait for the voters’ trial.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, who kicked off the election with a short walk to Rideau Hall on August 15, began his final day with an event in Montreal and is expected to touch on several provinces before tomorrow. He was not expected to speak to reporters.

Being high on pre-election polls, Trudeau launched the campaign by saying Canadians deserved a word on how Canada would recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this crucial moment, with consequences, who would not want a word? Who would not want their chance to help decide where our country is going from here?” he said outside Rideau Hall.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Maple, Ont., On September 19th. (Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Press)

But as the initial advantage evaporated and the campaign unfolded, the Liberals’ message became a mix of questioning of the voters they trust to end the pandemic in the first place and a series of attacks against conservatives over climate, weapons and politics. of vaccines.

“Because my friends, Canada is at a crossroads today, at a time when we have to make a really important choice,” Trudeau said at a rally on Sunday, “not just about what we will do in the coming months. “to end this pandemic for good, but also how we will stay true to our values ​​and meet the challenges of the future with the same level of ambition and commitment to each other that we have shown as Canadians every day for the past 18 months.”

More than any other leader, Trudeau has spent the campaign in defense, attending more matches currently held by the Liberals than those controlled by opposition parties, according to an analysis of leaders’ schedules by CBC News.

He spoke on Sunday riding in KingVaughan, a suburban-rural GTA held by Cabinet Minister Deb Schulte and the type of seats targeted by Conservative leader Erin O’Toole.

O’Toole field to moderate

O’Toole was in the same part of the country on Sunday, holding only a few major events, first in Markham and then in Toronto itself, none of which involved speaking to the media.

During the campaign, O’Toole sought to create a moderate image, with a platform that focuses on issues such as work and economics, mental health, and includes areas for workers.

“I want you to know if you’re frustrated, if you’re angry anywhere in this country, I want you to know something. I understand. Conservatives understand that,” O’Toole said at a Saturday rally in Kitchener. , Ont Me

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Oakville, Ont., On Sept. 19. (Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

“Now is the time for Canadians to make a choice,” O’Toole said Sunday in Markham, Ont. “We can choose to decide for the second best for a party that hardly tries and barely gives. Or we can choose to believe in a brighter, better, more united future.”

The Conservatives held a significant lead in public opinion polls ahead of a decline that brought them into a statistical relationship in national support with the Liberals, according to the CBC Survey FollowerThey have been caught in recent days responding to liberal attacks on vaccine mandates and gun policy.

O’Toole spent the campaign almost exclusively in enemy territory, targeting Liberal countries in Ontario, Quebec and BC

Particular attention has been paid to the suburbs around Toronto, in regions such as Durham near O’Toole headquarters, as well as York and Mississauga.

NDP anti-liberal campaign

Meanwhile, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has consistently adapted the election as a referendum on Justin Trudeau, putting on the idea that the Liberal leader says the right things but is not implemented.

Singh has focused his attacks relentlessly on Trudeau throughout the campaign, only occasionally criticizing Conservative leader Erin O’Toole, and then often tying the two together “as a union to do things that hurt people.” “.

“The only way you can be absolutely sure that we are investing in childcare, the only way to be absolutely sure that we are fighting the climate crisis, the only way is to be absolutely sure that we are investing in healthcare, is voting for the New Democrat, “Singh said Sunday in Burnaby, BC

The NDP have been on the offensive throughout almost the entire campaign, spending much of their time in BC and Ontario. The only NDP trips Singh has visited have been to Hamilton, Alexandre Boulerice riding in Quebec, a trip to his own Winnipegand Singh country.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh makes a morning announcement in Burnaby, BC, on September 19th. (Jonathan Hayward / Canadian Press)

The party is voting higher nationally than in 2019 and hopes to take seats in BC, regain some presence in Quebec and take more urban travel across the country, to places such as Toronto and Edmonton.

Given how close these elections are, it seems likely that the balance of power will once again stay with the NDP and other opposition parties. Singh has avoided studying by answering questions directly about how he would behave in a minority situation.

The block seeks to stay in Quebec

Qubcois Bloc leader Yves-Franois Blanchet was the second most defensive leader of the campaign, not surprising given the proportion of Bloc countries in Quebec. His campaign seemed significant until recently, when the harsh reaction to a question in the English debate on Bills 21 and 96 renewed his field to be Quebec’s defender in Ottawa.

The level of support for the Bloc is likely to lead to a very complex set of circumstances in Quebec, where many countries will be strongly opposed by three or even four parties.

Qubcois Bloc leader Yves-Franois Blanchet speaks at a press conference before the National Assembly in Quebec City on 18 September. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press)

Many countries in the province dropped to just a few percentage points in 2019, and volatile polls suggest another night with tight results and unpredictable splits on Monday.

Paul stands near the house

Green Party leader Annamie Paul is ending the campaign at her Toronto Center, which she has rarely left over the past five weeks. Weakened by the pre-campaign internal conflict, the Greens will have strong pressure to defend their two countries and make a profit, based on their level of support in public polls.

But Paul has continued to regard the Greens as the only true champions of climate action in Canada.

Green Party leader Annamie Paul attends CBC The Nationals Face to Face, hosted by Rosemary Barton, on September 14th. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

“If you want to see more change in Ottawa, if you’m tired of politics as usual, if you do not want Canada to continue to move towards the mirage of climate action and actually seize our fate as a climate champion, then the choice is yours, “Paul said Sunday.

A PPC breakthrough?

Maxime Bernier is ending the campaign in Alberta, in particular, by not riding where he himself is running for the People’s Party of Canada in Beauce, Que.

PPC has experienced an increase in support in public polls, but Bernier has spent some time riding on his own. He has spent the campaign challenging pandemic restrictions and policies such as vaccine mandates, a position that seems to have earned him some ardent supporters.

His party is voting with almost 7 per cent nationwide support, a number thought to threaten conservative support, but it is unclear whether any of those votes are concentrated enough to win a seat.