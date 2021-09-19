International
Election Day 101: Questions and Answers Regarding the Voting Process
TORONTO – Canadians will go to the polls this Monday to elect members of the 44th Parliament.
If you are planning to vote on election day, you need to make sure you are going to the right polling station and bring the required ID.
Here’s what you need to know before you go to your polling station.
HOW DO YOU FIND THE MOTION STAGE?
Information about your polling station can be found on your voter information card. If you do not have a voter information card, you can find this information at Voter Information Service on the Canada Election website, along with the list of candidates running in your trip.
WHEN WERE THE TODAY STATIONS OPEN?
Polling stations are open for 12 hours. Opening and closing times are different according to time zones in order to allow the results to be achieved simultaneously across the country.
In the Atlantic provinces, polling stations open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. local time. In the Eastern time zone, which includes almost all of Quebec and Ontario, as well as part of Nunavut, polls are open between 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.
In Manitoba, as well as parts of Nunavut and northwestern Ontario that are below Central Time, polls are open between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. People living in Saskatchewan, Alberta, the Northwest Territories and parts of British Columbia under the Mountain time can vote from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the Yukon and the rest of British Columbia, polling stations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The crossings of Labrador, GaspésieLes Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Kenora, Thunder BayRainy River, KootenayColumbia and Nunavut cover numerous time zones. If you live on any of these trips, please check your voter information card or online Voter Information Service on the Election Canadas website to see what time your polling station opens and closes.
WHAT BIRTH ID SHOULD BRING?
Elections in Canada require voters to prove their identity and address. You can bring your driver’s license or any other government-issued card containing your name, photo and address.
If you do not have a photo ID that contains your address, you can bring any two IDs, as long as at least one of them contains your current address. The Canada Election website has a list of all accepted ID forms, which includes utility bills, bank statements, student cards, health cards, library cards and more.
Alternatively, you can still vote if someone you know and is assigned to the same polling station as you can guarantee for yourself through a solemn written statement. The coupon must have their ID to verify their identity and address and can only guarantee for one person, except in long-term care facilities.
HAVE I REGISTERED TO VOTE?
Most Canadians automatically register to vote through tax registration. You can use Elections Canadas Online Voter Registration Service to check if you are registered.
If you did not register to vote, or if you need to update your address, you can register at your polling station on election day. To speed things up, you can use the Online Voter Registration Service to print your registration certificate, but this step is optional.
WHAT PREDICTIVE MEASURES P COVIDR COVID-19 ARE ELECTIONS QC CANADA IS TAKING?
In provinces and territories that have masked mandates, voters will be required to wear a mask unless they have a medical exemption.
Those with a medical exemption will not be required to provide evidence, except at polling stations located in schools in Alberta that require proof of exclusion.
If you forget to bring your own mask, there will be masks available at the polling station. If you refuse to wear a mask and have no medical exception, you will be denied entry to the polling station. This does not apply to Yukon and Nunavut, which do not require residents to wear masks inside. This is taken from an old article, right?
All survey staff will wear face masks or shields, and surfaces will be wiped regularly. Polling stations will also have plexiglass barriers, disposable pencils, hand sanitizer stations and physical distance.
If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 on election day, you should ask your local public health authority what to do. If you test positive, the Canadian Election says you will not be able to vote.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/federal-election-2021/election-day-101-questions-and-answers-about-the-voting-process-1.5591725
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]