Election Day 101: Questions and Answers Regarding the Voting Process

TORONTO – Canadians will go to the polls this Monday to elect members of the 44th Parliament.

If you are planning to vote on election day, you need to make sure you are going to the right polling station and bring the required ID.

Here’s what you need to know before you go to your polling station.

HOW DO YOU FIND THE MOTION STAGE?

Information about your polling station can be found on your voter information card. If you do not have a voter information card, you can find this information at Voter Information Service on the Canada Election website, along with the list of candidates running in your trip.

WHEN WERE THE TODAY STATIONS OPEN?

Polling stations are open for 12 hours. Opening and closing times are different according to time zones in order to allow the results to be achieved simultaneously across the country.

In the Atlantic provinces, polling stations open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. local time. In the Eastern time zone, which includes almost all of Quebec and Ontario, as well as part of Nunavut, polls are open between 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.

In Manitoba, as well as parts of Nunavut and northwestern Ontario that are below Central Time, polls are open between 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. People living in Saskatchewan, Alberta, the Northwest Territories and parts of British Columbia under the Mountain time can vote from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For the Yukon and the rest of British Columbia, polling stations are open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The crossings of Labrador, GaspésieLes Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Kenora, Thunder BayRainy River, KootenayColumbia and Nunavut cover numerous time zones. If you live on any of these trips, please check your voter information card or online Voter Information Service on the Election Canadas website to see what time your polling station opens and closes.

WHAT BIRTH ID SHOULD BRING?

Elections in Canada require voters to prove their identity and address. You can bring your driver’s license or any other government-issued card containing your name, photo and address.

If you do not have a photo ID that contains your address, you can bring any two IDs, as long as at least one of them contains your current address. The Canada Election website has a list of all accepted ID forms, which includes utility bills, bank statements, student cards, health cards, library cards and more.

Alternatively, you can still vote if someone you know and is assigned to the same polling station as you can guarantee for yourself through a solemn written statement. The coupon must have their ID to verify their identity and address and can only guarantee for one person, except in long-term care facilities.

HAVE I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

Most Canadians automatically register to vote through tax registration. You can use Elections Canadas Online Voter Registration Service to check if you are registered.

If you did not register to vote, or if you need to update your address, you can register at your polling station on election day. To speed things up, you can use the Online Voter Registration Service to print your registration certificate, but this step is optional.

WHAT PREDICTIVE MEASURES P COVIDR COVID-19 ARE ELECTIONS QC CANADA IS TAKING?

In provinces and territories that have masked mandates, voters will be required to wear a mask unless they have a medical exemption.

Those with a medical exemption will not be required to provide evidence, except at polling stations located in schools in Alberta that require proof of exclusion.

If you forget to bring your own mask, there will be masks available at the polling station. If you refuse to wear a mask and have no medical exception, you will be denied entry to the polling station. This does not apply to Yukon and Nunavut, which do not require residents to wear masks inside.

All survey staff will wear face masks or shields, and surfaces will be wiped regularly. Polling stations will also have plexiglass barriers, disposable pencils, hand sanitizer stations and physical distance.

If you develop symptoms of COVID-19 on election day, you should ask your local public health authority what to do. If you test positive, the Canadian Election says you will not be able to vote.