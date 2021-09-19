Another death from COVID – North Beach Advocate





A second person has died as a result of COVID-19 in North Beaches. The death of a man in his 60s from northern Sydney was announced at today’s press conference with Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian. The man reportedly died at his home while receiving treatment for COVID-19 from the Northern Sydney Local Health District (NSLHD). At today ‘s press conference, Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty was asked about the husband’ s death, but was unable to provide further information. After investigations with NSW Health, it was confirmed that the man was from North Beaches. He was being cared for in the community by the NSLHD, he had received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and had basic health conditions. The man is the second to die from COVID-19 on the North Beaches in the current blast. A man in his thirties from Belrose died at North Beaches Hospital in August. Death comes as information about case locations has become increasingly difficult to obtain. NSW People’s Governmentfind the factsThe postal code map has not been updated since last Wednesday’s issues. Source data available from NSW data has not been updated since Friday. A spokesman for Data NSW said changes are being made to the way active case data is tested and reported. Positively diagnosed cases will now remain ‘active’ for 14 days from the onset of symptoms. NSW Health changed the way it reports COVID-19 test data on Friday and is currently working to ensure that new data can be reflected on COVID heat maps at nsw.gov.au. “Heat will be updated to reflect the changes earlier this week. Data NSW apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks customers for their patience,” said the spokesman. Also announced at today’s press conference was a facilitation of access to public swimming pools from next Monday, September 27th. Access to ‘natural’ beaches and pools is now allowed, but from 12.01 on Monday, September 27, Council outdoor pools across NSW will be allowed to open with a COVID safety plan approved by NSW Health. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the tireless work so far and the increase in vaccination levels have allowed restrictions on swimming pools to ease as we head out towards summer. “The NSW government is determined to ensure that everyone can benefit from increased vaccination rates. Outdoor pools are part of Australian life, and enjoying a summer splash no matter where you live is a big plus for families.” said Minister Hazzard. Image: NSW Health

