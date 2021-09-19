What does Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization mean? Middle East News

Tehran, Iran Iran’s bid to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was approved after nearly 15 years by seven seven-member blocs on Friday.

Upon completion of the technical and legal process, which can take up to two years, Iran will formally join a group that makes up about a third of the world’s land and exports trillions of dollars a year, after counting China, Russia and India. , except for some Central Asian States, among its members.

Upon his return from a summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, President Ebrahim Raisi called the approval a diplomatic success that means connecting Iran to Asia’s economic infrastructure and its vast resources.

During a speech at the two-day summit, he denounced bias from the United States and called for a joint effort to fight sanctions.

President Raisi held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit. Among other things, they led to the signing of eight agreements with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

The two set a $ 500 million target for annual bilateral trade, which is close to 10 times higher than current levels.

Instead of huge political or economic benefits, Iran’s main solution to this short-term success may be limited to an increase in prestige and diplomacy.

The main issue with Iran’s approach to the SCO is that it sees it as a concert of major non-Western powers rather than a modern international organization, and sees it in an anti-Western or anti-American environment, says Hamidreza Azizi. , visiting a member of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).

This is despite the fact that countries such as Pakistan and India are close partners of the US, even Russia and China have never been ready to openly challenge the US on the global stage, Azizi told Al Jazeera.

The combination of these two misconceptions, as well as Iran ‘s self – perception as a natural hegemon in West Asia, would make all things appear to Iranian leaders as Iran joined other major anti – Western powers to form a strong coalition that will challenge American hegemony.

Azizi added that SCO members are reluctant to get involved in Iran’s rivalries, which may be why, on Friday, they also accepted Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt as dialogue partners in a balancing attempt.

From a diplomatic standpoint, approval is significant.

The country has been an observer member since 2005.

Last month, Irans security chief Ali Shamkhani announced on Twitter that political barriers to full membership had been removed.

As in Farsi, he published the message in English, Arabic and Hebrew, signaling that it was also a message to the region and the West.

Iran’s previous bids for SCO membership were blocked because it was under United Nations sanctions, and some members, including Tajikistan, were opposed because of Tehran’s perceived support for the Islamic Movement of Tajikistan.

We warmly welcome the SCO decision for approval #Irans full membership. A major step towards expanding ties with neighbors and an important impetus for our Asia-centered foreign policy. So continue our efforts to build on indigenous initiatives for the good of the region. pic.twitter.com/p66g5Sn0PP Saeed Khatibzadeh | (@SKhatibzadeh) 17 September 2021

This marks the first time Iran has become a full member of a major regional bloc since its 1979 revolution, said Abbas Aslani, a researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies in the Middle East in Tehran.

Iran is subject to unilateral sanctions. This means that SCO members do not recognize them as international sanctions and that is why they have accepted Iran’s request for full membership, Aslani told Al Jazeera.

He added that Iran is looking at political and economic benefits, particularly with China, with which Iran signed a comprehensive 25-year co-operation agreement in March, and Russia, with which Iran is seeking to expand a pre-existing co-operation agreement.

Moreover, Iran may have considerable access to the Central Asian region, which could be considered a market for Iranian goods exports, Aslani said, adding that only time will tell how many of those potential Iran can realize.

Aslani believes US sanctions could be an obstacle on the way to achieving those potentials if they continue, but they will not stop Iran’s economic progress.

Iran and world powers have held six rounds of talks in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal, which, if successful, would see the lifting of US sanctions.

Talks have been pending since late July to allow Raisi to form his own administration, but are expected to resume soon.

If the nuclear deal is revived, it would be just one arm. Next is the growing development of ties with the East, which would happen regardless of whether talks with the West are successful, Aslani said.

Direct marginal benefits

The SCO, which was created by the Shanghai Five Pact in the mid-1990s, is governed by consensus, which limits the scope for major cooperation between its member states.

It also functions more as a place for discussion and engagement, where high-level personalities from across the region can gather to talk, rather than an alliance like the EU, whose members have a common currency, or NATO.

Iran’s grandiose narratives of non-Western powers and organizations like the SCO in fostering a shift in the balance of power away from the United States, refute the fact that the SCO lacks the ability to foster deeper integration between these regional and major powers, he said. Nicole Grajewski, a researcher with the International Security Program at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

There is no Russia-China-Iran axis with formal commitments similar to an alliance, and the SCO will certainly not provide the institutional structure for such an alliance, she told Al Jazeera.

Grajewski said membership in the SCO would provide a forum for closer engagement with the region for Iran, but that was something Tehran already enjoyed as an observer state.

She added that the volume of trade in the national currencies of Iran, Russia and China has been modest even though they have discussed de-dollarization for decades, and they are not close to launching an alternative financial messaging service for the Interbank Financial Telecommunication Company. worldwide (SWIFT) global financial network.

The SCO is primarily a geopolitical and security organization with limited infrastructure to pursue economic integration, and Grajewski said the direct economic benefits of the SCO are marginal, but member states can pursue bilateral agreements.