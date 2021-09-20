Sydneysiders hold picnic in easing first weekend restrictions, residents in 12 LGA of concern were given new liberties





Fully vaccinated Sydneysiders marked the first weekend with restrictions eased expecting picnics across Harbor City as residents enduring stricter blockades awaken new freedoms.

The fully vaccinated Sydneysiders took advantage of as much sunlight as possible on Sunday, organizing legitimate five-day picnics in parks across the city as residents in the 12 troubled local government areas welcome the new freedoms. Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian last month announced closed residents who have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine – and who do not live in a COVID-19 hotspot – will be allowed to gather in groups of five outside from September 13th. Double-dose Sydneysiders were eager to take advantage of the new liberties in the first weekend that were brought, with thousands of people gathering in parks along Harbor City to reach friends and family. Picnics were seen enjoying food and drink near the harbor as mercury reached 22 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Ms Berejiklian announced on Sunday that tougher restrictions imposed on LGAs of concern would be eased to bring them closer to the rest of the city thanks to high vaccination rates. From 12.01 on September 20 the following restrictions will be eased for those living in disturbing LGA: There is no limit to the duration of exercise and outdoor recreation (previously a limit of two hours);

Outdoor meetings of up to five fully vaccinated persons (excluding children aged 12 and under) will be allowed in one person’s LGA or within 5 km of the home (previously only fully vaccinated family members could gather outside , or up to two persons fully vaccinated by different families);

Shopping, training and outdoor recreation can be done 5 km from home or within your LGA (previously only 5 km from home);

Attend a small wedding (maximum 11 people) in Greater Sydney as a guest (previously only allowed in their LGA); AND

A single person bubble companion can live in Greater Sydney (must have previously resided within 5 km of a person’s home). A person from a disturbing LGA could now be a friend to someone in Greater Sydney. Almost all restrictions on the LGA are now in line with other blocking areas, but authorized worker conditions and travel permit requirements remain. From 12.01 a.m. on Sept. 27, outdoor pools across NSW could open, provided the councils have a strict COVID safety plan approved by NSW Health. Natural pools are already allowed to be open. New South Wales recorded 1,083 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths on Sunday.

