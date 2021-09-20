The Guardian ‘s view of Angela Merkel: Farewell to a defender of stability Editorial





Oone of the most iconic political photos of recent times was taken during a G7 summit in Canada in 2018. Leaning forward at a narrow table with outstretched arms, a grim-faced Angela Merkel faces Donald Trump, who sits with his arms folded, refusing to meet her eye. Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stand by the German chancellor, who whitewashes the US president. As Ms Merkel prepares to resign as chancellor following next Sunday’s German election, after 16 years, the image sums up her recent role as a defender of liberal values ​​in turbulent times. Between revived nationalism and deep political polarization in the west, the longest-lived and most influential European leader of the 21st century has been a lifeline to a consensual, rule-based way of doing politics on the world stage. The political virtues she has embodied during her long reign of patience, tolerance, lack of harshness and aversion to performance have come into their own as the wars of culture spread to all sides. Her famous decision to keep Germany’s borders open to Syrian refugees in 2015 showed a spiritual generosity and compassion that all Western democracies should aspire to. But beyond the upheavals of recent years, the overall legacy of Germany’s first female chancellor is more complex and enigmatic. Domestically, Merkelism became synonymous with an ecumenical and managerial policy at the center. The global financial crash softened Merkel’s neoliberal economic instincts and during her 12 of her 16 years as chancellor she led a large Christian Democrat-Social Democrat coalition. This prevented her center-left opponents from trying to present themselves as a separate alternative and allowed her to reap the political rewards of successful policies, such as a new minimum wage, which was a condition for the SPD to enter. in the coalition in 2013. Although Ms Merkel’s political convictions were difficult to define, a calculated ambiguity, flexibility and softness became the secret of her success. Four victorious federal elections testified to the effectiveness of a naturally prudent approach. But lately her writing has not come out in the poorest east, where right-wing AfD nationalists have enjoyed significant success amid growing frustration. The deliberate low style worked for many of the crises that came from Mrs. Merkels. But some challenges could have benefited from greater imagination and strategic ambition. In Europe, its consensus building skills have largely been a great asset, especially in ensuring fiscal solidarity between European Union member states during the Covid-19 pandemic. But the punitive austerity forced the countries of southern Europe during the european debt crisis in the early 2010s insisted by Mrs Merkel and her then finance minister Wolfgang Schuble was deeply wrong and anti-democratic and failed to address the real flaws in the eurozone economic architecture. The reaction helped usher in an era of political unrest and populist uprisings, and brought nationalism back into vogue. Recently, opponents of Merkels Green’s party have had the right to criticize the slow deadline to end countries’ dependence on coal and the lack of financial strength to enable a fair green transition. With regard to China, whose appetite for German exports supported its economic model, it has pursued a policy of profitable accommodation that seems out of step with the changing geopolitical times. However, Ms. Merkel’s status as one of the most feared, capable, and secure political leaders of modern times is beyond question. In the 21st century, no other leader approaches. Ever since she worked as a quantum physicist in the former East Germany, she has been an avid reader of history. During a long period of residence only improved by Otto von Bismarck, she probably had a chance to shape her time more than she did. But its certainly stable and constructive presence in western politics will be badly lacking.

