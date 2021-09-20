Local Girl Scouts Celebrate International Day of Peace | Local News

International
On September 21, 2021, Danville Girl Watch 51442 will feature pinwheels with peace messages on Danville Green as part of Pinwheels for Peace, a worldwide project to celebrate International Day of Peace. Join them in this endeavor and create a wheel to spread peace.
Pinwheels for Peace is an art and writing project that started with two art teachers in Florida as a way for students to express their feelings about what is happening in the world and in their lives. The project has grown from 500,000 wheels spinning worldwide in 2005 to over four million in 2019. Troops are excited for Danville to be on the map.
Last winter, Troop 51442 began working remotely on the Pinwheels for Peace project as part of the Scout Girls’ Peacebuilding symbol. They made wheels with messages of peace, signed an Oath of Peace, and wrote a Song of Peace for the troupe. When asked what peace means to them, they said: Kindness, happiness, equality, friendship, loyalty and honesty. The Scout Juniors girls also participated in project planning, which included talking to community members and school staff, creating announcements, assisting with press releases, and distributing posters. Girl scouts give girls an opportunity to discover their leadership skills, build trust and make a difference in their communities and the world around them. Pinwheels for Peace was a way for girls to come together to practice these skills and have a meaningful experience during a challenging time.
For more information on the Pinwheels for Peace project and to find instructions on how to make wheels, please visit www.pinwheelsforpeace.comWith wooden dowels and skewers with clamps work well to attach pinwheels. Keep an eye on wheel rotation in Danville on September 21st.
The participating members of the Observer Corps are Juniors: Laura Clouatre, Maya Franson, Hillerie Gingue, Willa Mantius, Lucia Pearl, JLynn Stevens, Adele Stinson, Natalie Taylor, Addelyn Temple and Amelia Webster; Brownies: Abigail Clouatre, Hannah Gingue, Chloe Kempton, Naomi Leach and Ella Taylor; Daisies: Pepper Kempton and Casey Stevens.
Troop leaders are Sara Stinson and Molly Gleason (Juniors), Katie Taylor and Megan Williams (Brownies and Daisies).
