Biden faces the return of the reinforcement plan at home and abroad

WASHINGTON This is the week that President Joe Biden had warned to launch a massive coronavirus-inducing campaign that would eventually reach every vaccinated person in the country. Instead, the reinforcing effort is fraught with criticism and confusion at home and abroad.

Food and Drug Administration advisers decided to recommend injections only for those over the age of 65 or at particular risk, instead of Biden’s public preference for all 16 and older, after a month of controversy in which leading FDA scientists resigned and outside medical experts complained that the White House appeared to be pressuring the agency to increase green lighting for all.

Once again, Biden took the heat for an artificial deadline as medical experts questioned the decision to set a public timeline on the widespread availability of reinforcing shots.

“I think it would have been one thing to say, look, logistically, operationally, the big chains of retail pharmacies, the health departments, the hospital system need to be prepared to give incentives, but to communicate with incentives. of the general public coming September 20 ‘is a very different thing, “said Dr Cline Gounder, an infectious disease expert who advised Biden’s passage. “I think this is where that communication went wrong.”

Biden and his top public health officials made the very unusual move by announcing last month, ahead of the FDA standard review process, that those aged 16 and over would start receiving booster vaccines this week. But a panel of FDA advisers rejected the plan on Friday, voting that stimulants should only be given to senior citizens and those at increased risk of infection.

Biden announced the plan and timeline in a televised speech, but White House officials have sought to distance him from the efforts in recent days, stressing that the decision was made by his top health officials, including the acting FDA commissioner. and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When the administration announced it, officials said the plan was conditional on signing by the FDA and a group of CDC advisers who will weigh in this week. The general surgeon, Dr Vivek Murthy, said on Friday that the administration would follow the recommendations of the FDA and CDC.

“We have always said that this initial plan would be conditional on the FDA and the independent assessment of the CDC,” he said. “We will follow that assessment and their recommendations. We will make sure that our final plan reflects that.”

However, more than one million people have already received third doses, which have been clarified to be given as stimulants only to people with immune system disorders; the numbers soared after officials announced their boost plan.

White House Covid Coordinator Jeffrey Zients said the administration decided to present its plan to the FDA to be transparent about its opinion on promoters and to give healthcare providers time to prepared.

As the White House has received criticism, some public health officials have defended the approach, saying officials should come out quickly to prepare the public for the likelihood of instigators, especially as other countries acted and the number of progress cases in the U.S. increased. .

“I think the White House did the right thing by anticipating that boosters would be needed,” said Dr Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former health commissioner in Baltimore. “What if they hadn’t said anything? Even at that point, Israel, Great Britain, Germany, among others, were already talking about amplifiers. There was a growing chorus of experts asking what their plan would be about amplifiers. “

Biden is expected to face pressure at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York this week from world leaders who have urged the United States to do more to help billions of people who have not yet received the first doses of a vaccine before providing people in the US with the third stroke.

The World Health Organization has called for a “moratorium” on boosters and other international medical groups have criticized Biden for encouraging people to take third doses in the US when only 20 percent of eligible people in high-income countries lower have been at least partially vaccinated, compared to about 80 percent in some of the richest countries, according to the WHO.

“I will not be silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think that the world’s poorest should be content with waste,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference this month. “Because producers have given priority or are legally obliged to comply with bilateral agreements with rich countries willing to pay the higher dollar, low-income countries have been deprived of the means to protect their people.”

Biden, who has indicated he will announce new U.S. efforts to help global supplies this week, plans to urge world leaders at a virtual Covid summit on Wednesday to commit to improving equal access to vaccines, supplies with oxygen, tests and protective equipment and establish a better health financing system.

In response to the criticism, White House officials have said the U.S. is able to deliver boosters and lead efforts to vaccinate the world, citing the 140 million doses it has already delivered to more than 90 countries. The US plans to ship at least another 200 million doses this year.

Administration officials declined to comment for a Washington Post report On Friday the White House was in talks with Pfizer to buy millions of extra doses of its vaccine to donate overseas.

At the same time, COVAX, an international organization in charge of accelerating the production and distribution of vaccines, said this month that it expects not to achieve its goal of delivering 2 billion doses to developing countries this year. Instead, the group said, it expects to have access to 1.4 billion doses this year if manufacturers and higher-income countries do not prioritize getting vaccines in lower-income countries.

“It makes us look really bad, not that it should dictate our decision-making on this issue, but it’s not a good picture,” said Gounder, an infectious disease expert. “I also am not impressed by the way we have grown to try to vaccinate the rest of the world. I do not think the efforts have been appropriate.”

CORRECTION (September 19, 2021, 5:45 pm ET): An earlier version of this article distorted when the director general of the World Health Organization criticized US plans for reinforcing shots. He made the remarks on September 8, not last week. It is also wrong when a group of CDC advisers is scheduled to meet to discuss boost shooting. The meeting is scheduled for this week, not next week.