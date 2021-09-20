Voting Tips for Election Day: A Question and Answer with Canada Election Spokeswoman Diane Benson

TORONTO –

CTV News Channels Lois Lee interviewed Diane Benson, spokeswoman for Elections in Canada, about tomorrow’s federal election. Benson answered questions about reduced polling stations, how students can vote, and other challenges voters face in a pandemic election. The transcript has been edited for grammar and abbreviations.

LEE: We have repeated this over and over again, but it really will be choices like no other because of the pandemic. So what do you think the turnout will look like this year?

BENSON: Well we do not anticipate turnout because it depends on the voters. So this is their choice. Our role is to make sure they have the necessary information on where and when to vote and bring the right ID and do everything, but turnout depends on the voters, it is an individual choice.

LEE: Part of the turnout though depends on where people can vote for access to the polling stations themselves, in Ontario, in particular, there has been a decline in polling stations on election day, more than half in 11 GTA polls are disappeared. Can you explain why this is so?

BENSON: Surely, it’s because of the COVID protocols. So many places especially in downtown urban areas like in an apartment building, and an apartment and all the people there can vote there, we can not do this this time because it will not meet COVID protocols. So it has often been that officers returning to that ride have had to find a place that is larger that allows that physical distance, so those voters may have to go a little further and we accept that. But once they get there, what we have been trying to do is make sure there are more polling stations so that they can be processed quickly.

LEE: So more polling stations within a current polling station.

BENSON: yes

LEE: So I think that way, so you say things are going to be balanced. In terms of the questions you are getting from voters, are you confusing a lot of people and do you really need more guidance in terms of where they should go, how they will vote this year?

BENSON: Well, I think what we’re trying to do when we hear from voters or when we talk, you know, about being ready for election day, is that one of the first things you have to do is make sure that you know where to vote. Because exactly what we are talking about, those places may have changed, people have this feeling that they will go to the familiar place, the local school the center of the local community and those places may not have been available to rent this time to set up a polling station. So one of the things we are really emphasizing to people is before you go if you have that voter information card, take a look at it. If you can not find the card because this also happens, just enter your postcode on the website and it means that this is where you will vote. So we are doing, you know voters need to be aware that maybe they just need to check a few things before they go so as not to get frustrated when they go to the polls.

LEE: Another group that has always been in focus during the elections is the youth vote. Truly encouraging new voters to get out there, make their voices heard. Polling stations will no longer be set up in Canadian universities, therefore, given that the population has many people you want to vote for, what is being done to encourage them to come out and vote and accommodate ata?

BENSON: Well I think what you are describing is this program called Vote On Campus which we started in 2015 as a pilot project, it went really well. We settled on more universities in 2019, it was never in every post-secondary institution. And when COVID happened, and we were trying to plan in a pandemic and the universities were not sure what would happen to the students returning to campus or not, it posed real challenges to try and provide space, to provide staff , when we did not know when the vote would take place. So what we have done in the country and we are committed to have that program again for the next election for sure.

But what we did this time is that in those races where there is a university, the returning officers have really worked hard to try to set up a polling station near a university or a post secondary campus. In order for at least the students to be able to walk there, they will not have to go very far, and we really encourage those who, you know, go online, call the return office that we have a special page on the website only for students because we know it is a little different for them. They have different challenges because they were away at a different address, they have a different ID to prove, so we tried to pull out all that information so they had it. And then try to put a place as close as possible, so that they find the polling place they can reach tomorrow.

LEE: We know many people were posting on their ballots early. How do you think it will change? When should we expect the results of these elections?

BENSON: Well we tried to be clear and I think everyone knows that these are elections a little bit different and we thought maybe more people would vote with what is called special voting. Even people who were on their way and could go to a polling station on advanced voting day on election day if they decided to vote by special ballot – they call that post on the ballot often – that count them at the local Return Office can not happen on election night.

We have to wait until the next day to do a series of verifications of those postal ballots, special ballots, to check and secure. One example of verifications is to make sure no one has come in and tried to vote on election day. So that verification will take about 24 hours. But what we think will happen is the count will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday.

So even for those special ballots where we will not know them a day or two after that, it will happen in a fairly short way, in most countries, until Tuesday and Wednesday.