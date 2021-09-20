Filippo Ganna wins elite men’s time trial title at Flanders World Championships





Image 1 of 26 Filippo Ganna (Italy) wins elite time trial for men at UCI 2021 World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 Matteo Sobrero (Italy) in time trial at the UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Christofer Jurado (Panama) on time trial at UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Venantas Lasinis (Lithiania) in time trial at the UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 All Jawaid (Pakistan) on time trial at UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Markus Christie (Ireland) on time trial at UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Akramjon Sunnatov (UZB) in the timely trial at the UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Brandon McNulty (USA) in time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Germany) on time trial at UCI Road World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) in time trial at UCI Road World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 Benjamin Thomas (France) on time trial at the UCI World Road Championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) in time trial at the UCI Road World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 Edoardo Affini (Italy) in time trial at the UCI Road World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 Lawson Craddock (United States) on time trial at UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) at the World Water Championships in time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 Tony Martin (Germany) in his final time trial before retiring to the World Road Championship (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) at the UCI World Road Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 Edoardo Affini (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Remi Cavagna (France) in time trial at the Flanders World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 Stefan Küng (Switzerland) finishes fifth in time trial at Flanders World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) second in time trial at Flanders World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Filippo Ganna (Italy) wins the time trial at the Flanders World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Filippo Ganna defends his title in the time trial at the World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo) In an exciting match Filippo Ganna (Italy) defended his rainbow jersey in the men’s elite test, defeating Wout van Aert (Belgium) with just five seconds. Although van Aert had set the fastest time in both intermediate time controls, it was Ganna who measured his effort to perfection. The pair turned out to be one or two levels above the rest of the field, as van Aert finished 40 seconds ahead of his compatriot Remco Evenepoel (Belgium), who finished the podium. More to follow … Results Pos Knight Name (State) Team result 1 Filippo Ganna (Italy) 0:47:47 2 Wout van Aert (Belgium) 0:00:06 3 Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) 0:00:44 4 Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) 0:00:46 5 Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 0:01:07 6 Tony Martin (Germany) 0:01:18 7 Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) 0:01:26 8 Ethan Hayter (United Kingdom) 0:01:27 9 Edoardo Affini (Italy) 0:01:49 10 Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) 0:01:53 11 Max Walscheid (Germany) 0:01:54 12 Jos van Emden (Netherlands) 13 Nelson Oliveira (Portugal) 0:01:55 14 Remi Cavagna 0:01:59 15 Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) 0:02:04 16 Daniel Bigham (United Kingdom) 0:02:11 17 Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) 0:02:16 18 Lawson Craddock (United States) 0:02:37 19 Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) 20 Hugo Houle (Canada) 0:03:03 21 Matteo Sobrero (Italy) 0:03:06 22 Brandon Mcnulty (United States) 0:03:09 23 Tom Scully (New Zealand) 0:03:10 24 Michał Kwiatkowski (Poland) 25 Carlos Rodriguez (Spain) 0:03:24 26 Andreas Leknessund (Norway) 0:03:27 27 Benjamin Thomas (France) 0:03:28 28 Andreas Miltiadis (Cyprus) 0:03:30 29 Barnabas Peák (Hungary) 0:03:33 30 Rafael Reis (Portugal) 0:03:35 31 Dmitry Gruzdev (Kazakhstan) 0:03:59 32 Josef Černý (Czech Republic) 0:04:00 33 Ryan Mullen (Ireland) 0:04:12 34 Rigoberto Urán (Colombia) 0:04:18 35 Ognjen Ilic (Serbia) 0:04:19 36 Daniil Fominykh (Kazakhstan) 0:05:02 37 Felix Ritzinger (Austria) 0:05:08 38 Petr Rikunov (Russia) 0:05:10 39 Marcus Christie (Ireland) 0:05:20 40 Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukraine) 0:05:47 41 Christofer Robín Jurado (Panama) 0:06:10 42 Venantas Lašinis (Lithuania) 0:06:25 43 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzbekistan) 0:06:29 44 Franklin Archibold (Panama) 0:06:48 45 Ronald Cuba (Slovakia) 0:07:53 46 Rúnar örn úgústsson (Iceland) 0:08:08 47 Nazir Jaser (Syria) 0:08:20 48 Sarawut Sirironnachai (Thailand) 0:08:35 49 Spas Gyurov (Bulgaria) 0:09:12 50 Akramjon Sunnatov (Uzbekistan) 0:10:43 51 Fadhel Alkhater (Qatar) 0:10:57 52 Ali Jawaid (Pakistan) 0:11:06 53 Lotfi Tchambaz (Algeria) 0:11:43 54 Khalil Amjad (Pakistan) 0:13:20 55 Christopher Symonds (Ghana) 0:18:09 DNS Tsgabu Grmay (Ethiopia) DNS Hailemelekot Hailu (Ethiopia) DNS Stefan de Bod (South Africa)

