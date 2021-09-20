Connect with us

Filippo Ganna wins elite men’s time trial title at Flanders World Championships

Filippo Ganna

Filippo Ganna (Italy) wins elite time trial for men at UCI 2021 World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Matteo Sobrero (ITA - Astana - Premier Tech) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniPhotoÂ © 2021

Matteo Sobrero (Italy) in time trial at the UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Christofer Jurado (PAN) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniPhotoÂ © 2021

Christofer Jurado (Panama) on time trial at UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Venantas Lasinis (LIT) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniPhotoÂ © 2021

Venantas Lasinis (Lithiania) in time trial at the UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - All Jawaid (AKP) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniPhotoÂ © 2021

All Jawaid (Pakistan) on time trial at UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Markus Christie (IRL) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniFotoÂ © 2021

Markus Christie (Ireland) on time trial at UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World Road Championship 2021 UCI Flanders Next Trial Time - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Akramjon Sunnatov (UZB) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniFotoÂ © 2021

Akramjon Sunnatov (UZB) in the timely trial at the UCI 2021 Flanders World Road Championship (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
BRUGES BELGIUM 19 SEPTEMBER Brandon Mcnulty from the United States runs during the 94th UCI Road World Championship 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial by KnokkeHeist in Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de Imagese

Brandon McNulty (USA) in time trial at the Flanders World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
BRUGES BELGIUM 19 SEPTEMBER Maximilian Richard Walscheid of Germany runs during the 94th UCI Road World Championship 2021 Men Elite ITT an individual race 433 km from KnokkeHeist to Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de Wae

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Germany) on time trial at UCI Road World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)
BRUGES BELGIUM 19 SEPTEMBER Mikkel Bjerg of Denmark runs during the 94th World Championships UCI Road 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial by KnokkeHeist in Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de Imagese

Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) in time trial at UCI Road World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)
BRUGES BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 19 Benjamin Thomas from France runs during 94 UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial by KnokkeHeist in Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGet

Benjamin Thomas (France) on time trial at the UCI World Road Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)
BRUGES BELGIUM 19 September 20 Jan Tratnik of Slovenia runs during the 94th World Championship UCI Road 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial by KnokkeHeist in Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de Imagese

Jan Tratnik (Slovenia) in time trial at the UCI Road World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)
BRUGES BELGIUM 19 SEPTEMBER Edoardo Affini of Italy runs during the 94th World Championships UCI Road 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial by KnokkeHeist in Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de Images Waele

Edoardo Affini (Italy) in time trial at the UCI Road World Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)
BRUGES BELGIUM 19 SEPTEMBER Lawson Craddock of the United States runs during the 94th UCI World Road Championship 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial by KnokkeHeist in Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photos Timte by Bruges Wale Photo by

Lawson Craddock (United States) on time trial at UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
BRUGES BELGIUM 19 SEPTEMBER Jos Van Emden of the Netherlands runs during 94 UCI Road World Championships 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial by KnokkeHeist in Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de Images Waele

Jos Van Emden (Netherlands) at the World Water Championships in time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)
BRUGES BELGIUM 19 SEPTEMBER Tony Martin of Germany runs during the 94th World Championships UCI Road 2021 Men Elite ITT an individual race with a time of 433 km from KnokkeHeist in Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tony Martin (Germany) in his final time trial before retiring to the World Road Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)
BRUGES BELGIUM 19 SEPTEMBER Ryan Gibbons from South Africa runs during the 94th World Championships UCI Road 2021 Men Elite ITT a 433km Individual Time Trial by KnokkeHeist in Bruges flanders2021 ITT on 19 September 2021 in Bruges Belgium Photo by Tim Dee

Ryan Gibbons (South Africa) at the UCI World Road Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Remco Evenepoel (BEL - Deceuninck - Quick -Step) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniFotoÂ © 2021

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Edoardo Affini (ITA - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniFotoÂ © 2021

Edoardo Affini (Italy) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World Road Championship 2021 UCI Flanders Trial Elite on time - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Tadej Pogacar (SLO - United Arab Emirates) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniPhotoÂ © 2021

Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Kasper Asgreen (DEN - Deceuninck - Quick -Step) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniFotoÂ © 2021

Kasper Asgreen (Denmark) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Remi Cavagna (FRA - Deceuninck - Quick -Step) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniFotoÂ © 2021

Remi Cavagna (France) in time trial at the Flanders World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Stefan Kung (SUI - Groupama - FDJ) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniFotoÂ © 2021

Stefan Küng (Switzerland) finishes fifth in time trial at Flanders World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
2021 UCI Road Championship Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Wout Van Aert (BEL - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniPhoto © 2021

Wout Van Aert (Belgium) second in time trial at Flanders World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniFotoÂ © 2021

Filippo Ganna (Italy) wins the time trial at the Flanders World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
UCI Road World Championship 2021 Flanders Men Elite Time Trial - Knokke - Heist Bruges 43.3 km - 19/09/2021 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Luca Bettini / BettiniFotoÂ © 2021

Filippo Ganna defends his title in the time trial at the World Cup (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In an exciting match Filippo Ganna (Italy) defended his rainbow jersey in the men’s elite test, defeating Wout van Aert (Belgium) with just five seconds.

Although van Aert had set the fastest time in both intermediate time controls, it was Ganna who measured his effort to perfection.

