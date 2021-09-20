Explanator: Canadian federal election – what happened and what is at stake





OTTAWA, Sept 19 (Reuters) – Canadians go to the polls Monday in an election called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau two years ago, seeking to return public approval for his treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic in a new four-year term. with WHY NOW? Since 2019, Trudeau has commanded only a minority in parliament, leaving it dependent on other parties to govern. Trudeau argues that the pandemic has changed Canada as World War II did, and Canadians now have to choose who they want to make important decisions for decades to come. WHAT HAPPENED? Trudeau has tried to explain why an early election during a worsening of the fourth wave of COVID-19 was a good idea. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole repeatedly accuses the Liberal leader of putting Canadians at risk for personal ambitions. People also seem to be tired of Trudeau, who holds the baggage of government for six years. After Trudeau called the election, his overwhelming lead in opinion polls disappeared. Recent polls suggest a close race in which he could retain power with another minority. Surveys: Conservative steady gains for the first three weeks stalled after Trudeau attacked O’Toole for his opposition to vaccine mandates and his promise – now overturned – to legalize some offensive weapons that the Liberals had banned. Trudeau said on Sunday only his Liberals could end the COVID-19 pandemic and accused O’Toole of taking the wrong approach. Read more WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES? To fight the pandemic, the Liberals created a record national debt of $ 1 trillion ($ 785.7 billion) and drove budget deficits to levels not seen since World War II. In the campaign they pledged another $ 78 billion in new spending over five years. Read more O’Toole says he will balance books within a decade without making cuts. Analysts say financial markets do not seem too worried about the fiscal implications of any of the promises, although the bank and insurance firm shares may suffer after Trudeau promised a surprise new tax on their profits. VACCINE MANDATES The Liberal government has introduced vaccine mandates against COVID-19. During the campaign, Trudeau has been abused and ridiculed by people who oppose the move and says his conservative rival is taking his marks from the crowds. O’Toole opposes vaccine mandates, including for his candidates, and says he prefers frequent testing. Read more F .MIJ Women’s employment has dropped significantly thanks to COVID-19. Liberals are promising to spend up to $ 30 billion over five years to create a promised national program of $ 10 a day. Conservatives say they will cancel those deals and instead offer tax credits of up to $ 6,000 a year to help pay for nurseries. Read more HOUSING INFINITY Housing prices have risen about 70% since Trudeau took office. He is promising to build, maintain or repair 1.4 million homes over the next four years, among other measures. Conservatives will increase supply by building a million homes in three years and releasing some mortgage applications. CLIMATE CHANGE Forest fires in western Canada and a drought in crop-growing areas are focusing attention on climate change. Liberals promise more aggressive emissions cuts than the Conservatives, who are the main advocates of the oil and gas industry. Read more ($ 1 = C $ 1.2665) Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

