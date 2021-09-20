FSU remains in the top 20 rankings by US News & World Report

The flags that proudly hang around campus continue to carry the true University of Florida, it is still one of the top 20 Public Universities, according to US News & World Reports rankingwith

For the second year in a row, FSU has held its No. 19 spot in the Top 20 list. Being President Richard McCulloughs’s first year as president, he was amazed by the work of the students, faculty and staff, to keep our score high despite the difficulties of COVID-19.

Florida State University has continued to rise in its rankings through student excellence and academic reputation and performance, said President Richard McCullough at a Florida State University news video. It gives FSU students full recognition for maintaining high university status.

FSU raised the six-year university graduation rate to 84%, as well as first-year student retention rates, to an all-time high of 93%. Therefore, it is not surprising that the university jumped from No. 43 in 2016 to No. 19 in 2020.

This is our mission here, focusing really on student success has helped us not only help our students, but also grow in rankings, said Sally McRorie, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.

However, US Newss high rankings did not stop at the list of Top Public Schools for the university

Florida State University was also recognized for high quality education and affordability, ranking no. 5 in the College with the Best Value among public universities in the United States.

The Best Value College ranking really highlights the academic excellence of FSUs in terms of the low cost of university tuition and generous financial aid packages for those most in need, McRorie said. It shows what an extraordinary return on investment an FSU education provides to our students.

Furthermore, Florida State decided no. 13 in current graduation rates compared to the projected rate, adding to the list of rankings that FSU earned last year.

Having said that, President McCullough said he understands that FSU has a lot to do, especially under his new leadership.

Areas where we need to improve are providing more and more resources for our students and our faculty, improving research spending and the amount of research dollars coming into the university and our academic reputation among our peers, McCullough said.

The university has proven that class size, student selection, and graduate debt relief are the top priorities for school growth. McRorie also expressed that FSU prioritizes small class sizes to make professors more accessible, despite the large student population and COVID-19 Me procedures

By going out there and telling our story and letting people know the great people who are already here, students and parents and academics look at those rankings and they use it as a benchmark to understand the academic quality, the type of university in which they will go apply for and go and reflect on what their success might be when they graduate, President McCullough declared.

Despite year-round difficulties, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the transition to new leadership and the return to personal classes, President McCullough said he is positive that the FSU ranking will continue to rise.

I think it says that we have really arrived and stabilized in that particular ranking that forms the basis for our continued growth, McCullough said.