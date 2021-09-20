Sprint! German doubles at the Hamburg Triathlon Series World Championship – Elite News





On a busy Saturday day of competitions involving the Super League Triathlon Jersey (report HERE) and the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship (reports: MANAGER | WOMEN), Triathlon World Championship Series also returned, with a scheduled date for the downtown race Hamburgwith Not wanting to be surpassed, if you think the end of Alex Yee / Jonathan Brownlee was near in St. Helier, the men’s race in Hamburg took the biscuit with a photo finish deciding the winner, and the four leading athletes were separated by just one second in the results official. Tim Hellwig. JUST As we said in our survey, with the match of the date with the Super League Jersey event, the races in Hamburg would always be more open than normal at the WTCS level. With the knocking of opportunities, who would receive the honors? With more than 25 athletes reaching the T2 in mass, and 5km to run the race it would always be close … but few would have predicted it would be it close up A little over 14 minutes later, the six athletes would arrive together on the blue carpet — Leo Bergere (FRA), Tom Richard (FRA), Paul Georgenthum (FRA), Lasse Nygaard-Priester (GER), Antonio Serrat-Seoane (ESP) and Tim Hellwig (GER) – and then it happened: Tim Hellwig (just) got the verdict from Paul Georgenthum, the couple who both secured the biggest results of their careers. Hellwig added his second-place finish to the U23 World Championships in Edmonton. There is no better place in the world to win your first WTCS race than here at home, it’s a special feeling. I raced here last year on a change course. This one here is very special, when you have so much support for the spectators, to cheer, they are just flying along the way, it feels great. “I saw the repeat from 2019 and I saw the end of the sprint between Jake Birtwhistle and Vincent Luis and I thought, don’t go too early. I think I set it up perfectly. It was very close to the end, but I’m very happy I won. Lindemann completes her medal set in Hamburg Third in 2020 and 2017, and second in 2018, Laura Lindemann finally won the first step of the Hamburg podium on Saturday, in what is her hometown. I’m very happy, I just can not believe it. This was the perfect race for me. My swimming was good, the bike was good and while running I just felt really good. On the second lap of the run I just felt like I had legs and I just went for the best, and I got it. UK Sian Rainsley secured her best finish at the WTCS (fifth) at the start of her fourth year, while Kate Waugh won a top 10 (ninth) in her debut. Hamburg Wasser Triathlon World Championship Series Hamburg Results 2021 750m / 21km / 5km ELITE WOMAN Laura Lindemann (GER) – 58:17 Nicole Van Der Kaay (NZL) – 58:21 Rappaport Veror (USA) – 58:26 Zsanett Bragmeyer (HUN) – 58:34 Sian Rainsley (GBR) – 58:36 9. Kate Waugh (GBR) – 58:46

12. Olivia Mathias (GBR) – 58:57 BURR ELITE Tim Hellwig (GER) – 53:08 Paul Georgenthum (FRA) – 53:08 Leo Bergere (FRA) – 53:09 Lasse Nygaard -Priester (GER) – 53:09 Antonio Serrat – Seoane (ESP) – 53:12 18. Gordon Benson (GBR) – 53:48

