Canada’s Justin Trudeau risks losing Monday’s electionExBulletin

Canadians go to the polls tomorrow for an early election called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He is gambling his pandemic treatment will win more seats in his Liberal Party in parliament.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Tomorrow is election day in Canada. Voters will determine whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party stay in power. Trudeau himself called early elections in August in hopes of gaining a greater control margin in the Canadian parliament, but polls have shown a close race in the final days of the campaign. Journalist Emma Jacobs has more from Montreal.

EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called early elections last month, he said Canadian voters deserved a chance to weigh in on the big decisions the government will make when Canada emerges from the pandemic. He even evoked the end of World War II.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU: This is a moment where we will make decisions that will last not only for the coming months, but for the coming decades. And Canadians deserve their word.

JACOBS: Trudeau seemed to believe the Liberals could regain control of the parliamentary majority based on his treatment of the pandemic and the generous spending programs his government introduced. But at the start of this short campaign, polls made it look like a risky bet. Andrew McDougall is an assistant professor of Canadian politics at the University of Toronto.

ANDREW MCDOUGALL: For a while, it seemed like – and this is still an opportunity at this point – that he actually lost the election.

JACOBS: Trudeau, who currently heads a minority government with a large number of seats in parliament, could end up with fewer seats than his party’s main political rivals, the Conservatives, and lose his job as prime minister.

MCDOUGALL: Now, his polls have recovered a lot. And it seems that now he is back on track to at least return to power. But, you know, the fact that he approached so much shows that this was not a calculation that paid off the way he wanted.

JACOBS: A young Conservative leader, Erin O’Toole, has highlighted his position as a centrist, explains Ihor Korbabicz of Abacus Data, a Canadian research firm.

IHOR KORBABICZ: The Conservatives this time around have introduced a very moderate platform for Canadians to consider compared to Canadian traditions – typical Canadian conservatives.

JACOBS: He is to the left of some current party members on issues like abortion and climate policy, leading a debate moderator, Shachi Kurl, to ask if O’Toole or his party group would pursue conservative policies.

(TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE)

SHACHI KURL: So, are you, sir, or your group driving the bus?

ERIN O’TOOLE: I’m driving the bus to make sure we get this place back on track.

JACOBS: Trudeau’s campaign bus has been chased and its events have been interrupted by anti-vaccine and anti-blockade protesters. Many seem to support an extreme right-wing party that has increased its support in recent months. The People’s Party of Canada currently holds no seats in parliament. Again, Professor Andrew McDougall.

MCDOUGALL: What they seem to have done is to link the dissatisfaction that many people feel about blockages, vaccine mandates, mandate masks, and link it to its very right-wing platform. And this is giving it a rise that has never been seen before.

JACOBS: He says political observers will look to see if their supporters turn out to vote and if their strength will influence conservative candidates in close races. Between email and early voting, more than 6 million people have already voted in Canada’s first national pandemic election. The counting of the largest number of ballots by mail will not start until the day after the election, so close contests may not be called on election night. For NPR News, I’m Emma Jacobs in Montreal.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.