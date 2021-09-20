Volcano erupts on Spanish island near MoroccoExBulletin



LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain A volcano on the Spanish Atlantic island of La Palma erupted on Sunday after a week of seismic activity, forcing authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated homes and threatened to reach the coast. The new explosions continued overnight.

The Canary Islands Volcanic Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3pm near the southern tip of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971. Large red pillars covered in black and white smoke erupted along the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge , which scientists had closely observed the accumulation of molten lava beneath the surface and the days of small earthquakes.

Vector Torres, president of the Canary Islands, said that by 23:00 about 5,000 people had been evacuated from their homes. Most, he said, had found family or friends to pick them up. The rest were in shelters.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight volcanic islands in the Spanish Canary Islands archipelago off the west coast of Africa. At their nearest point, the islands are 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Morocco.

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was recorded before the eruption, which occurred in an area known as Cabeza de Vaca on the western slope as the ridge descends to the coast. As the eruptions continued, at least two open mouths released glowing red magma into the air, which then flowed into narrow streams down the mountain slope.

Immediately after the initial eruption shook the area, a black stream of lava with a burning peak immediately slid towards the houses in the village of El Paso. Mayor Sergio Rodrguez said 300 people in immediate danger were evacuated, roads were closed and authorities urged curious people not to approach the area.

The lava eventually destroyed at least eight houses, according to local officials, causing at least one house with a tower to collapse. Authorities warned that lava flows could also threaten the municipalities of El Paraso, Alcal and surrounding areas.

Carlota Martn was on a farm plot her family has in Todoque, just down from the site of the explosion when she heard a large explosion.

“When we saw the column of smoke, we thought it might not be true, but it kept growing and we knew we had to get out of there,” she told The Associated Press. “You leave, but you are also looking back because you want to see what will happen. No one knows how the lava flows will come down, but our plot and many houses in the area may be on track.”



Mariano Hernndez, president of the island of La Palma, said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries, but lava flows worried him “about populated areas on the coast”.

“People should not approach near the site of the explosion where lava is flowing,” Hernndez said. “We are having serious problems with the evacuation because the streets are full of people trying to get close enough to see it.”

Itahiza Dominguez, head of seismology at the Spanish National Geological Institute, told Canary Islands Television that although it was too early to say how long the eruption would last, “previous eruptions in the Canary Islands lasted weeks or even months”.

The last eruption in La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks. The last eruption in all the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro Island in 2011. It lasted five months.

Volcanologist Vicente Soler of the High Council of Spain said that “the material seems to be very liquid, lava flows will reach the sea sooner or later”. The scientific committee of the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan said part of the island’s southwestern coast was at risk from landslides and rock falls.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez canceled his trip to New York to attend the UN General Assembly so he could travel from the Spanish mainland to the Canary Islands.

“The people of La Palma need to be confident that we have all the resources and personal urgency needed,” Snchez said after meeting with local officials on the island.