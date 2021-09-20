GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tense for reduced Fed news

* Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

* Peaceful Asia with Japan, China and South Korea abroad

* The Fed is hosting a host of central bank meetings this week

* Cautious market in the Fed narrowing, plots with rising points

* Elections, Evergrande add extra uncertainty

SIDNEY, Sept 20 (Reuters) – Asian stocks eased and the dollar held steady on Monday ahead of a week adorned with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to make a next step towards downsizing.

Holidays in Japan, China, and South Korea made a slim start, and politics added to the uncertainty with elections in Canada and Germany ending the week.

The fate of Chinese property giant Evergrande, and its $ 300 billion liabilities, is also in balance with the bond interest payment to be paid on Thursday.

Concerns about the health of China’s economy and Beijing’s crackdown on tech firms continue to haunt the Hong Kong-held region with stocks particularly hard hit last week.

Early Monday, the broader Asia-Pacific MSCI stock index outside Japan fell another 0.2%, after falling 2.5% last week.

The Nikkei Japanese closed and could do with consolidation as they rose to the 30-year-old’s highest levels in the hope that a new Prime Minister would bring more stimulus and policy change.

Nasdaq futures eased 0.1% and the S&P 500 futures unchanged, with Wall Street ending last week with a soft note after disappointing US consumer confidence data.

The Fed is still expected to lay the groundwork for a cut in its policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, although the consensus is that an actual announcement should be postponed until the November or December meetings.

Yields on the 10-year Treasury hit a two-month high and the curve flattened before the meeting.

A more satisfactory yield curve suggests some fears that the Fed may exaggerate the potential gait cycle, warned Tapas Strickland, director of economics at NAB.

He noted that only 2-3 members of the FOMC will need to change their forecasts for an increase in 2022 to make it average, given that seven out of 18 had already made a move next year.

The Fed will also have points for 2024 which will give an indication of the slope of the possible gait cycle.

The market consensus is for two increases in 2023 and four in 2024 with the rate of first long-term nutrition funds at 2.125%.

The central banks in the EU, Japan, the UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Hungary all have meetings this week.

Norges Bank is expected to be the first in the G10 to raise interest rates.

Higher US yields were combined with general aversion to risk to take advantage of the dollar which was close to a month high at 93,232 in a basket of currencies.

It was limited to the yen at 109.96, while the euro was near a three-week low of $ 1.1728, in part due to uncertainty ahead of Germany’s election this weekend.

Canada goes to the polls on Monday with the race too close to be called.

The strongest dollar weighed gold, which hovered at $ 1,753 an ounce after losing 1.9% last week.

Oil prices eased as energy companies in the American Gulf of Mexico resumed production after successive hurricanes in the region shut down production.

Brent fell 21 cents to $ 75.13 a barrel, while U.S. crude oil lost 24 cents to $ 71.73.