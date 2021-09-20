Covid NSW Update: Cases fall to three-week low of 935, but deaths have not yet peaked | New South Wales

New South Wales has reported 935 new cases of Covid-19, the lowest daily load recorded in more than three weeks, with Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian warning that despite declining infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths are not still at its peak.

Four other people have died from Covid in the state, including two unvaccinated men, one in his 80s and one in his 60s. The other two deaths, a woman in her 80s and a man in her 60s, had received a dose of the Covid vaccine.

Prior to Monday, the last day less than 1,000 daily cases were reported in NSW was in the 24-hour reporting period until 8:00 pm on August 26, when 882 cases were registered.

Berejiklian, asked if the peak of cases was behind us, said we were feeling more positive than we did in a few weeks, but we were not ready to call it quits. She said if super prevalent events occur, we can easily get back to those 1,500 numbers.

She tried to point out that we cannot read much about the fact that case numbers appear to have stabilized in recent weeks because a projected increase in hospital pressure is still likely to occur in October.

I do not want anyone to sit down and think that the worst is behind us, she said.

I should note that even if the number of cases decreases, unfortunately we should expect the number of people in intensive care and the number of people who lose their lives to increase because, as we have said repeatedly, because we have had a number of cases in the weeks lastly, people usually get very sick in the second week of illness and sometimes stay very sick for a long time.

That is why we must continue to prepare for October which is the worst month for the number of people passing away and the number of people in need of intensive care. We should never lose sight of the fact that this is the possible scenario in October.

Berejiklian warned that once we start reopening, cases will go through the roof, but it will not matter as much because people will be vaccinated, stressing that vaccination rates were key to minimizing the extent to which hospitals would be overcrowded. Regardless, she said she still expected hospitals to be technically overloaded in October, with the health system working three times as hard at the time.

On Monday, there were 1,207 people being treated for Covid in hospitals in NSW, with 236 in intensive care and 123 of those in ventilators. Thousands of other Covid patients were receiving hospital care in their homes, to avoid exposure.

Last Monday, there were 1,189 Covid patients in hospitals, with 222 people in intensive care and 94 in ventilators. Hospital admissions have only slightly increased over the past week, however, patient turnover has not been made clear by NSW Health.

Single-dose vaccinations in NSW reached 82.2% on Monday, while 52.7% of the state is now fully vaccinated.

About 20% of 12- to 15-year-olds who became eligible for vaccines less than two weeks ago have now received their first dose. This age group is not counted in the 70% double-dose vaccination guideline related to freedoms for fully vaccinated residents.

Chief health official Kerry Chant announced that the Cowra regional area will re-enter the blockade by 5pm on Monday after a positive case a nine-year-old boy attended a school and other places that are now places of exposure. The source of his infection was still under investigation.

Speaking of declining day-to-day cases across the state, Chant warned residents not to indulge in specifically mentioning Greenacre, Guildford, Bankstown, Merrylands, Casula, Fairfield, Wollongong, Central Coast and Waterloo and Redfern inland Sydney. to be vigilant about Covid symptoms.

While we are seeing some nice drops in some of the suburbs and clearly the numbers today reflect that, it’s too soon for complacency, she said.

Berejiklian was also asked about the Victoria reopening plan, which is more restrictive in some settings with the same achievement of 70% doubled dose than the NSW plan. She stressed that there is great flexibility in the agreement on the reopening of national cabinets, which, she said, is the beauty of the national plan.

Monday was also the first day that restrictions on troubled LGAs were eased and adjusted to the rest of greater Sydney. Out-of-time time limits in the areas have been removed and the collection of freedoms for fully vaccinated residents has been expanded in accordance with the so-called picnic rule.

The Covid update was held along with an announcement that Transurban had paid more than $ 11 billion to NSW governments 49% stake in Westconnex toll road.