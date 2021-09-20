Manny Pacquiao says he will run for the presidency of the Philippines in 2022





Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his political allies during the national assembly of the faction he leads in the ruling PDP-Laban Party, days after a rival faction nominated Duterte’s longtime aide, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, as his presidential candidate.

This faction appointed Duterte as vice president, an action that critics called a cynical plot by Duterte to retain power.

Go declined the nomination, but the rift between the Pacquiao and Duterte factions has escalated.

“I am a fighter and I will always be a fighter inside and outside the ring,” Pacquiao, 42, a senator, said in a speech broadcast live during the assembly. “I am accepting your nomination as a candidate for president of the Republic of the Philippines.”

Pacquiao’s faction has not expressed support for Duterte’s candidacy. The constitution prohibits Duterte from running for a second six-year term as president. One of the greatest boxers of all time and the only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions, Pacquiao did not comment on his 26-year professional career. Despite his popularity, Pacquiao is in first place in opinion polls that have been consistently headed by Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio. In July, Pacquiao was voted leader of the PDP-Laban, weeks after challenging Duterte over his position in China and record in the fight against corruption, but his ouster was rejected by his faction. Pacquiao, once a close ally of Duterte, had said that more than 10 billion pesos ($ 200 million) in pandemic aid destined for poor families did not count, adding that this was only a revelation in his planned investigation. of corruption. His anti-corruption crusade comes as the Senate has opened an investigation into overestimating medical supplies and equipment purchased under the government’s pandemic response program. Duterte challenged Pacquiao to appoint corrupt government offices to prove the boxer was not politicizing just before the election. Pacquiao objected by warning jail for corrupt government officials: “Your time is up!”

