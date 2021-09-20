UAE on way to recovery after Abu Dhabi border testing measures lifted

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

The UAE remains on the road to recovery from the pandemic after coronavirus testing requirements to enter Abu Dhabi from other UAEs were lifted.

Drivers enjoyed a clear road to the capital on Sunday after a police checkpoint between Abu Dhabi and Dubai was removed.

There is now a lot more freedom, which will give me more flexibility to be able to meet people for work Stuart Forrester, resident of Dubai

Drivers stopping at the Ghantoot border to present proof of their virus-free status on Al Hosn, the Covid-19 testing app, were relieved that they were able to design a smooth course for Abu Dhabi without scheduling PCR tests in advance.

Officials announced Saturday that the screening protocol will be lifted following a welcome drop in infection levels in the capital.

As of last week, only 0.2 percent of people tested were found to have coronavirus.

Joy of travelers

The decision is a big boost for travelers living in other emirates but working in Abu Dhabi, many of whom have taken dozens of PCR tests to make the trip over the past 14 months.

I think Ive had about 43 PCR tests at this stage just to get to Abu Dhabi, said Dubai resident Stuart Forrester, 46, who works in the oil and gas industry.

Great is also great that I can now go with a hat to Abu Dhabi for work and not have to plan it in advance.

Forrester, from the UK, said he regularly had to structure his week around PCR testing rules, which often meant staying in the UAE capital for a few days.

There is now a lot more freedom, which will give me more flexibility to be able to meet people for work, he said.

If I were to travel to Abu Dhabi and undergo a PCR test, it was very guaranteed that I would stay for a few days because you could not be sure if the rules would change before you had the opportunity to return.

An Abu Dhabi resident who pays regular visits to her parents in Dubai also welcomed the move.

The good news is because it means there will be no restrictions on my parents coming to visit me now in Abu Dhabi, said Nahdi Khan, 27, from India.

It will also save money for people who do not have to pay more for PCR tests every time they want to go to Abu Dhabi, which can be quite expensive if you travel regularly.

As of July 2, 2020, anyone entering Abu Dhabi must show police at the border evidence of a recent PCR test.

Testing and immunization drive the key to success

An intensive testing program and a rapid vaccination promotion, linked to public support for existing safety measures, such as wearing masks, have increased confidence in national efforts to overcome the virus.

More than 19.4 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to the public to date, with more than 81 percent of the population now fully vaccinated.

The UAE has performed about 80.7 million PCR tests, with daily testing rates regularly exceeding 300,000.

On Sunday, daily infections dropped to 391, the lowest number recorded since August 30, 2020.

The daily case load peaked at nearly 4,000 in early February.

As offices welcome workers in large numbers, students fill classrooms, and travel restrictions continue to ease, careful but important steps are being taken toward normalcy.

A survey conducted by the Ministry of Community Development found that optimism among respondents about the response to Covid-19 had risen from 34 percent in April last year to 94 percent in August.

Green crossing rules are still in force

The UAE Al Hosn app acts as a health gateway to provide access to public buildings, shopping malls, educational facilities, restaurants and venues in Abu Dhabi. All photos by Khushnam Bhandari / The National

Although people entering Abu Dhabi from Dubai no longer need to show a test result, they are required to have green status in Al Hosn to enter many public places.

Security personnel in public buildings, shopping malls and restaurants will check that those entering have a green permit.

The status of people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will remain green as long as they have a PCR test once every 30 days.

Those who received both doses of the Sinopharm vaccine six months ago should make a boost to maintain their green status.

A 30-day grace period is given to all those who received their second dose more than six months ago, before their status went gray on September 20th.

Those with gray status which also cover those who are unvaccinated or have undergone a PCR test more than 30 days ago are barred from entering the list of pre-designated public places.

This only immunized list consists of all shops, malls, restaurants, cafes, gyms, recreation and sports centers and health clubs.

Resorts, museums, cultural centers and theme parks, plus universities, institutes, public and private schools and kindergartens, also appear on the list.

Updated: September 19, 2021, 6:44 pm