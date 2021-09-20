China’s Meishan favored by global investors through openness and innovation | tidings





MEISHAN, China, September 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Nga 16 to 20 September, The 18th West China International Fair is held in ChengduWith More than 50,000 guests and traders from 66 countries (regions) participated in the online and on-site exhibition, according to the Municipal People’s Government of Meishan. At this year’s West China International Fair, Meishan City, Sichuan Province, China, has presented the largest exhibition ever since its participation. The exhibition is divided into two locations: the General Place of Image and the Place of International Cooperation, with a total exhibition area of ​​1,575 square meters. The content of the exhibition is rich and colorful. It not only shows the historical and cultural heritage brought by Meishan as the hometown of Su Dongpo, the great ancient scholar, but also the ecological advantages on which it relies as a national forest town and an important part of Sichuan area of Giant Panda National Park, as well as characteristic local industries such as bamboo weaving and pickled Dongpo vegetables. Represented by innovative industry projects such as the Sino-French Agricultural Technology Park, Unilever (Sichuan) Global Production Base, Legoland e Tianfu New Zone, Sino Japanese International Health Care Zone, etc., the exhibition shows a new image of the city with innovation and opening. It is worth noting that, to enhance the interactive experience, the Meishan Exhibition Hall is embedded with modern sound and light equipment, such as “virtual roaming, 360 holographic images”, and a cartoon image designed with Su Dongpo, the representative figure of Meishan, as a prototype, is used as a virtual host to show visitors about the development of Meishan from the aspects of culture, ecology and industry. Meishan is located in Chengdu-Chongqing Economic District, an important area of Of China “Belt and Road” strategy. Belongs Chengdu the metropolitan area led by the main city, with obvious regional advantages. In recent years, Meishan has given priority to “open development” and established economic and trade relations with 70 countries and regions. IN Sichuan, is one of the fastest growing areas, with the second largest number of Fortune Global 500 companies establishing their presence, behind Chengduwith In addition to the obvious geographical advantages and potential industrial resources that have won the favor of foreign investors, the positive attitude of the local government is also an important reason for attracting investment. Meishan makes full use of international and domestic exhibitions such as China International Import Exhibition, Canton Fair and West China International Fair to actively promote its favorable industries. In the process of active “exit” and “behavior”, many high quality projects and enterprises have been established in Meishan. Taking as an example the West China International Fair, at the 17th West China International Fair held in 2018, Meishan signed 26 projects with a total contract amount of RMB 28.6 billionRelying on this platform, high quality projects such as Lenovo Dieyun (Meishan) Innovation and Technology Park Project, Mengniu Dairy (Meishan) Annual Production of 180,000 Tons Low Temperature Milk Production Project, Lekai Material of New Electronic Materials Research and Development and Industrial Base Project are located in Meishan. From January to August 2021, Meishan signed 109 new projects to attract investment, with the amount of the contract reached $ 249.814 billionWith the number of projects and the contract amount increased by 18.48% and 65.94% from year to year, respectively. asset August 3, Shanghai Shanshan Lithium Battery Material Technology Co., Ltd., a well-known Chinese lithium-ion anode material R&D company and manufacturing company, formally signed a contract with Pengshan District, Meishan City. The company will invest $ 10 billion to create an integration project with an annual output of 200,000 tons of lithium battery anode material. Zheng Yonggang, chairman of the company’s board of directors, believes that although Meishan is not currently a major city in the lithium battery industry, it has a good business environment and a new foundation for the energy industry. The project will help Meishan become the largest production base of lithium battery anodic materials in the world. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinas-meishan-favored-by-global-investors-through-opening-up-and-innovation-301379956.html SOURCE Meishan Municipal People’s Government

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_entertainment/chinas-meishan-favored-by-global-investors-through-opening-up-and-innovation/article_229b3c2e-957b-5ca3-be3a-50558b70165a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

