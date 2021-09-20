International
Irish Water apologizes as unsafe water hits supply
The Managing Director of Irish Water has apologized to all his customers who got hurt after drinking unsafe water which entered the public supply of undisclosed drinking water last month.
Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Niall Gleeson said the incidents in parts of Dublin and North Wexford “should not have happened”, adding that steps were being taken to ensure these failures could not happen again.
He explained that a number of reporting failures at the local level led to a delay for Ireland Water to be informed of the breaches, and by the time it was informed on 26 August, untreated water had already been poured through the system.
Therefore, he said there was no advantage in issuing boiling water notices.
The failures occurred at the Ballymore Eustace water treatment plant and the Creagh water treatment plant served by Gorey at Co Wexford.
There have been 52 reported cases of Gorey outbreak-related illness, including E. coli-related bacteria, with a number of hospital admissions.
“We should have been told immediately when these issues occurred … we should have known that reporting protocols had not been followed.”
Although Irish Water immediately notified the EPA and HSE of the incident, he said it should have happened earlier when the first untreated water entered the system.
Gleeson said an investigation is under way to see why Wexford County Council did not inform Irish Water of the breaches earlier, adding that there were “communication issues” within the council.
He explained that there was an issue with a process at the Gorey water plant, and with alerts, adding that secondary indicators should have been taken.
A plant inspection is now underway to ensure staff understand the processes, alarm issues, and reporting issues that need to be followed.
Gleeson said he acknowledged the criticism of the Environmental Protection Agency and that Irish Water held a meeting with the chief executives of the Dublin and Wexford Councils on Saturday, where it was agreed that remedial action should be taken.
This will include “reminding operators to continue communicating with us and forwarding information as soon as there are problems”.
Mr Gleeson said Irish Water wanted to see a single organization responsible for providing water services in Ireland and that this would improve organizational efficiency and control.
He said he would continue talks with the WRC next month to encourage local authorities’ water staff “to come to Irish Water and work directly for us”.
Speaking on the same program, Wexford-based Senator Fianna Fáil Malcolm Byrne expressed disappointment that the first reports of water supply problems in Wexford were not taken seriously enough.
Mr Byrne said he started receiving a number of calls for water supply on Aug. 31 and the initial response from Irish Water and Wexford County Council was that there were no problems.
He said there should be clarity on the issue and asked why no red flag was raised when there were so many questions about water quality, adding that those affected want to be held accountable for what happened.

