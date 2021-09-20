International
Victorian government should be prepared to press the “pause button” in the COVID roadmap, says AMA
The Victorian government should be prepared to press the “pause button” on the steps in opening the state lock to prevent the health system from overloading, says the state branch of the Australian Medical Association (AMA).
Main points:
- The two peaks are expected in Victoria eruption, in late October and December
- Burnet Institute modeling shows that up to 2,500 patients with COVID-19 can be hospitalized during the peak
- The AMA supports the roadmap, but says it should be closely monitored
Last week, before the announcement, the organization representing doctors and medical students labeled any move to ease restrictions before 80 percent of people over the age of 12 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as “reckless.”
AMA Victorian President Roderick McRae said the organization was supportive of the roadmap as long as authorities were prepared to respond as needed to prevent the health system overload.
He described the process of easing restrictions and trying to suppress Delta spreads as a “continuous equilibrium”.
“It’s a guide, it ‘s literally just, and it needs to be monitored, maybe twice a day, just to see how we’m going,” he said.
“AMA Victoria are very keen that the finger is too close to hover over the pause button because no one wants to go back to the strong lock.”
The Burnet Institute modeling released as the road was being built shows that a peak in the daily COVID-19 case numbers would occur in the last week of October, with the average number falling somewhere between 1,400 and 2,900.
Modeling shows that even if constraints are not eased, there remains a “moderate risk” of overspending the health system.
More than 2,500 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than 625 in need of intensive care beds were used as markers of the health system capacity limits.
According to the scenario presented in the guide, which gives additional freedom to Victorians in accordance with vaccination norms, the last peak of October will result in between 1,200 and 2,500 people in hospital and between 250 and 550 people in need of intensive care.
A second peak is expected to occur in mid-December.
According to modeling, up to 2,202 deaths could occur by the end of December, but that figure dropped to 1,061 if testing was high and there was a 15 percent reduction in the latest non-domestic transmission rate.
‘Scary’ numbers on the horizon
Dr McRae said people should remember that the figures presented were “phenomenal”.
“It is absolutely frightening for anyone to see these kinds of numbers and to sit and think about thousands of diseases and thousands of hospital systems,” he said.
“All hospital systems are strained today.”
It is estimated that 70 percent of Victorians over the age of 16 will be fully vaccinated by October 26 and 80 percent by November 5.
Dr McRae said it was important to remember that even when these targets were met, there would still be many unvaccinated people, including those who were vulnerable.
He said opening too quickly over the coming weeks and months without being willing to intervene as needed could be dangerous.
“We all understand that this is a guide to a gentle opening and support,” Dr McRae said.
“But he must be monitored and not respected for the pure sake of his respect.
“No one has identified the cause, when there are many ambulances parked outside the emergency department.
“When the emergency department can not admit a patient to the general ward, when the general ward cannot escalate a patient to the intensive care unit, when the intensive care unit cannot discharge a patient to the ward, so the other intensity the patient of care can enter “.
Dr McRae said he supported the cautious steps being taken, such as the decision to put back three local government areas, including Geelong and Surf Coast Shire, back in the blockade after cases surfaced in those areas.
Burnet Institute Deputy Director Margaret Hellard said modeling can change depending on people’s behavior.
People who are vaccinated, continuing to be tested even after being carefully vaccinated and adhering to other health measures can lead to a more optimistic outlook.
She told ABC Radio Melbourne if the situation in the north and west of the city improves, it could lower the rate of infection.
“We very much hope that our predictions will be more pessimistic than what actually happens if Victorians are able to be vaccinated and follow the restrictions as much as possible,” she said.
Professor Hellard said the modeling was not “set in stone” and would be reviewed weekly.
“It is not decided and forget, what is foreseen can be changed,” she said.
She said a key factor would be securing people who would continue to be tested if they were symptomatic, even if they had received the vaccine.
“The vaccine is fabulous, but it is not perfect and you can still get infected if you are vaccinated,” said Professor Hellard.
“If we can make sure that people do that, then it is really powerful and positive in terms of reducing the likelihood that we will have such a high peak.
“Anything we can do to reduce that peak is very effective and important in not stressing the health system.”
