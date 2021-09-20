Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the party are in line for tomorrow’s voteExBulletin

Canadians go to the polls tomorrow for a snap federal election called by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He is gambling his pandemic treatment will win his party more seats in parliament.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is struggling to keep his job. The vote is tomorrow. Early parliamentary elections have turned out to be unexpectedly difficult for the prime minister, who had hoped for a decisive victory based on his treatment of the pandemic. Emma Jacobs has more from Montreal.

EMMA JACOBS, BYLINE: When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called early elections in August, he seemed to show confidence that his Liberal Party could regain seats.

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU: This is a moment where Canadians can and should be able to weigh.

JACOBS: It seemed like a good idea at the time. Lori Turnbull is director of the School of Public Administration at Dalhousie University.

LORI TURNBULL: I think when he was looking at public opinion polls, it was almost like this, this is my chance to get the majority and I could lose it if I wait any longer.

JACOBS: For the past two years, Trudeau has led a minority government that depends on support from other parties, mostly the Young Democrats on the left. Pandemic treatment by his government has received relatively high marks from Canadians.

TURBULL: Not just buying vaccines, but also starting these great economic aid programs to help individuals and families and businesses during blockages. I think the government wanted credit for that, right? Thus, they wanted to be able to pass it on to a majority government.

JACOBS: But in the early part of this brief campaign, it looked like Trudeau might have signed his pink card. His main rivals, the Conservative Party of Canada, rose in early polls. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole has criticized Trudeau for calling, among other things, early elections.

ERIN O’TOOLE: He called an election in the fourth wave of a fire pandemic in British Columbia and with unfinished business in Afghanistan.

JACOBS: Trudeau has argued that voters should be able to weigh in as the government makes major decisions about how to move forward from the pandemic. But COVID has also made it harder for Trudeau to mingle with his political supporters, the style that helped him win a landslide victory in 2015, says Alex Marland, who teaches political science at Memorial University. Then, Trudeau was the face boy of a former prime minister with a polarizing conservative rival.

ALEX MARLAND: Trudeau goes out, and he’s mingling with the crowds and he – you know, he’s taking selfies all the time. And he really was treated like a rock star.

JACOBS: Six years later, Trudeau has his political baggage. The Conservative leader has taken far more centrist positions than Trudeau’s previous opponents, on everything from climate policy to social security network programs. And Trudeau has been surrounded by anti-vaccine and anti-blockade protesters, who have loudly and even violently broken his campaign bans. Many appear to be supporters of what had been a far-right party, the People’s Party of Canada. Again, Lori Turnbull.

TURBULL: The protests we saw during the campaign – which, I mean, do not represent the majority of voters, of course – but people who appear at Liberal events, throwing gravel at the prime minister. Like, this is not something we see in Canada, and so many people are a little shocked.

JACOBS: Those echoes of recent events in American politics have worried some Canadians that the country is heading towards the first kind of polarization south of their border. Trudeau has argued that vaccine protests enable his continued leadership.

TRUDEAU: What all this is showing is how important this moment is, chosen for this country, how we end up with this pandemic and how we build better for the coming years.

JACOBS: In the last days of the campaign, the narrowness of the general polls has made all parties try to attract their voters. More than 6 million Canadians have already voted by mail or in early voting. A prominent American agreed to his approval last Thursday. Former President Barack Obama wrote on Twitter about Trudeau that, quoting, “Justin has been an effective leader and strong voice for democratic values.”

For NPR News, I’m Emma Jacobs in Montreal.

