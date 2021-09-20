Biden faces questions at UN over his commitment to working with alliesExBulletin



change the title Fito McNamee / Getty Images

Fito McNamee / Getty Images

As President Biden prepared for his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, his White House was pulling out of a trilogy of bad news headlines that highlighted questions about American leadership in the world.

The Pentagon has admitted to killing an aid worker, seven children and two other civilians in a drone strike in Kabul during the tumultuous withdrawal of US troops last month. One of America’s oldest allies, France withdrew its ambassador from Washington, angry over being left out of a new Indo-Pacific defense partnership and losing a valuable submarine contract with Australia.

And an important scientific advisory body failed to give strong approval to Biden’s plans to give Americans plans to promote COVID that have been criticized by the World Health Organization as people in many parts of the world have not yet received a single dose.

Against this background Biden will make this keynote speech to a global audience to try to convince them of his promise that “America is back”, a reassurance that he is committed to working with allies and partners in a way that “his first America” ​​predecessor, former President Donald Trump, was not.



change the title Julie Jacobson / AP

Julie Jacobson / AP

Biden’s story at the UN could buy him goodwill

At the UN General Assembly, Biden will work to secure meaningful commitments from around the world for two of his top priorities: combating the COVID pandemic and addressing climate change.

While this is his first time there as president, he is no stranger to the institution. This story is likely to buy him goodwill.

Biden was the top Democrat on the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the 1990s, a time when the United States had banned contributions to the UN. He was instrumental in mediating a funding deal with his Republican counterpart on the committee, Jesse Helms, a staunch opponent of the UN, in exchange for reforms.

As vice president, Biden often made rounds with world leaders at General Assembly meetings and sat for then-President Obama in various sessions. He chaired a UN peacekeeping summit in 2014.

“Joe Biden probably knows more about the UN than any other president in recent years, with the exception of George Bush Sr., who was in fact the ambassador to the UN,” said Richard Gowan, the group’s UN director. Crisis International, an advocacy group.

After former President Trump’s open antagonism to the UN, Gowan said many world leaders would take a sigh of relief to hear from a more traditional American president. But he said Biden should do more than just not be Trump.

“Biden really needs to convince other leaders,” Gowan said, noting that the president must show that “he is taking control of American domestic politics.”



change the title John Moore / Getty Images

John Moore / Getty Images

Explanation of Biden Doctrine

While Biden is a well-known internationalist, he faces questions about his approach to working with allies after the chaotic exit from Kabul, said James Dobbins, a senior diplomat. Biden had hailed his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan as a US national interest, adhering to it despite reservations from some allies.

“The United Nations has extra burdens as a result of leaving the US,” said Dobbins, who served under multiple presidents. Dobbins saw Biden’s approach to foreign policy first when Biden was a senator and also during the Obama administration, when Dobbins served as special envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Dobbins recalled meeting Biden on an Amtrak train bound for Washington shortly after the US-led invasion of Iraq. “He stopped reading his newspaper and asked me to sit in front of him,” said Dobbins, now a senior member of the Rand Corporation. “And for the rest of the trip, from Wilmington to Washington, he asked me what we should do in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

Years later, when Biden was vice president, Dobbins was part of a group of about a dozen experts invited to dine with him at his residence. Biden still had questions, but had become skeptical about the military mission in Afghanistan.

“He’s pretty open, at least at first,” Dobbins said. “And then when he decided, he tried to stay in that position.”



change the title Evan Vucci / AP

Evan Vucci / AP

Concerns about COVID

Biden has said he wants to bring the world together to increase the pace of global COVID-19 vaccinations, and the White House has scheduled a virtual summit on the subject for Wednesday, to coincide with UN activities.

The administration has faced criticism for its preparations to give Americans a third boost even though millions of people in the world’s poorest countries are still waiting for an initial dose. The World Health Organization and other groups have urged the United States to adhere to broader plans for booster injections, arguing that other countries need more vaccines. The White House has dismissed it, arguing that the U.S. has enough doses to vaccinate Americans even though it donates more doses than any other nation.

Biden’s speech at the UN could give him the opportunity to “reset the agenda” with countries concerned about the US commitment to multilateralism, said Alynna Lyon, a professor at the University of New Hampshire who has written extensively on relations between Washington and the UN

But they also need to be accompanied by actions and resources, she said.

“The words are very empty now,” Lyon said. “He can not just say that he wants to work with other countries. He really needs to involve, especially the allies, in the planning of the American agenda and what could be the UN agenda, and also its implementation. “