Canada votes in snap elections called by TrudeauExBulletin



change the title Sean Kilpatrick / AP

TORONTO (AP) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau risked early elections in a bid to win a majority in Parliament, but now faces the threat of ousting in the Canadian election on Monday.

Polls show Trudeau’s Liberal Party in close race with rival Conservatives: Likely to win a majority in Parliament, but still not get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation .

“Trudeau made an incredibly stupid mistake in the trial,” said Robert Bothwell, a professor of Canadian history and international relations at the University of Toronto.

Trudeau entered the election leading a stable minority government that was not under threat of overthrow.

The opposition has been ruthless in accusing Trudeau of calling early voting two years ahead of schedule for his personal ambition. Trudeau channeled the power of his father’s Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau’s star when he first won in 2015, but a combination of high expectations, scandals and election calls last month during the pandemic have damaged the brand his.

Trudeau is betting that Canadians will reward him for navigating the coronavirus crisis better than most countries. Canada is now one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, and the Trudeau government spent hundreds of billions of dollars to support the economy amid the deadlock.

Trudeau argues that the Conservatives’ approach, which has been more skeptical of vaccine blockades and mandates, would be dangerous, and says Canadians need a government that pursues science.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole did not ask for his party candidates to be vaccinated and does not say how many are unvaccinated. O’Toole describes vaccination as a personal decision for health, but a growing number of vaccinated Canadians are becoming increasingly concerned with those who refuse to be vaccinated.

“He is more interested in defending anti-vaccine rights within his party than standing up for people who have done the right thing and want to get back to normal,” Trudeau said at a campaign stop in Windsor, Ontario, on Friday. .

Trudeau supports making vaccines mandatory for Canadians to travel by air or rail, something the Conservatives oppose. And Trudeau has stressed that Alberta, led by a conservative provincial government, is in crisis.

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, an ally of O’Toole, said the province could run out of beds and staff for intensive care units within days. Kenney has apologized for the dire situation and is now reluctantly introducing a vaccine passport and enforcing a mandatory work-from-home order two months after lifting almost all restrictions.

A conservative victory would represent a rebuke to Trudeau, who now risks losing his post to a politician with part of the recognition of his name. O’Toole, 47, is a military veteran, former lawyer and Member of Parliament for nine years.

O’Toole advertised himself a year ago as a “true-blue conservative.” He became the leader of the Conservative Party with a promise to “take over Canada”, but immediately began working to push the party towards the political center.

O’Toole’s new strategy, which has included denying his party positions on issues such as climate change, weapons and balanced budgets, has been created to appeal to a wider section of voters in a country that tends to be much more liberal than its southern neighbor.

The son of a perennial politician has faced criticism that he means and will do anything to get elected.

“I’m not your father ‘s Conservative Party,” O’Toole said.

Whether moderate Canadians believe O’Toole is the progressive conservative he claims to be and whether he has alienated traditional conservatives have become central questions of the campaign.

Jenni Byrne, who served as campaign manager and deputy chief of staff to former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, said there is a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives across the country.

“We’ll know Tuesday morning if the Conservative Party ‘s Erin O’Toole version is linking to voters, but if there’ s any truth in the polls, it ‘s something I do not think is linking to the numbers we’re connected to. in the past, including the last election, “Byrne said.

The wild card may be a politician who slightly lost the Conservative Party leadership in 2017 but who now leads an extreme right-wing party that opposes vaccinations and blockades. Polls suggest 5% to 10% support Maxime Bernier and the People ‘s Party of Canada, which potentially bleed support from the O’Toole Conservatives and help the Liberals stay in power.

Trudeau’s legacy involves embracing immigration at a time when the US and other countries closed their doors. He also legalized cannabis across the country and introduced a carbon tax to combat climate change. And he safeguarded the free trade agreement with the US and Mexico amid threats from former US President Donald Trump to cancel the deal.

Perhaps feeling that Trudeau is in trouble, former US President Barack Obama and former Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton posted on Twitter their support for Trudeau.

There will be no approval from Trump to O’Toole. Conservative campaign co-chairman Walied Soliman said there is no agreement between O’Toole and Trumpism.

But if O’Toole wins, he has vowed to take a tougher stance against China, including banning Chinese tech giant Huawei from Canada’s next-generation telecommunications network.

O’Toole has also said he will relocate the Canadian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem just as Trump relocated the US embassy, ​​increasing decades of politics.