Wildlife: This cute red baby panda finally has a name!





Media Media Ruby as born in July Edinburgh Zoo welcomed a new adorable animal to its family earlier this year and the puppy has now been given a precious new name! The red panda ruby ​​was officially named after it made its first health check at the zoo. The charity staff was given the opportunity to vote for her name from a shortlist compiled by the zoo’s caretakers. The final decision was announced on International Red Panda Day to help raise awareness of the endangered animal. According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), there are currently less than 10,000 left in the wild. Want more stories about animals? The baby panda’s fur will become redder and its tail will become denser as it ages. “Everyone at RZSS has worked so hard this past year, providing expert care for all the animals at the Edinburgh Zoo and Wildlife Highland Park throughout the pandemic and working to connect the public with nature during the blockade. That was the little thing we could do to say thank you, “said Jo Elliott, who is the animal collection manager and carnivorous keeper at the Edinburgh Zoo. “Red pandas are a favorite visitor here at the zoo and Ruby’s birth is important to that. endangered species, which are endangered due to habitat loss and illegal hunting. “ Media Media There are currently only 10,000 red pandas left in the wild Delightful fact about red pandas! Red pandas use their long, curly tails for a number of important purposes. They not only rely on them to help their balance as they travel along the branches of trees, but they also wrap their tails around themselves to keep warm during the winter months. Although Red pandas are protected in most of their native regions, including the Himalayas in Nepal, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and southern China, they are still hunted illegally for their fur and tail, which is seen as a lucky beauty in some cultures. Ruby, who was born in July, will stay in her lair until she is four months old, after which she will be able to start exploring her surroundings. The puppy will go out with her mother before moving on her own as she becomes more independent.

