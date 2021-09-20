Voter Choice, Week 6: Decision Time for Canadian Voters

From Vancouver, Yi reported that the house bought a Tesla last week and also cast an early vote for the Conservatives. She said she was influenced by the platform even though the cast had never heard of leader Erin OToole 37 days ago. I vote for the party, she explained.

Sardul, also from the Toronto area, said he also planned to cast his vote for OToole.

Through the Looking Glass: Rotating Voters 2021, a project by Air Quotes Media, has been following voters since the start of the campaign, sharing insights on how people outside Ottawa engaged in the campaign.

When the group first met on August 14, few could identify OToole or call it Singh, but everyone was convinced that the only reason Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was launching a campaign was to win back a liberal majority.

The issue came to the fore in each session as the focus group participated in the campaign developments. Here are some final conclusions shared by Herle after Saturday’s closing session.

Takeaway 1: Canadians are still crazy about time.

Trudeau launched the 36-day campaign on August 15, but failed to offer a compelling case as to why he was sending Canadians to the polls in a pandemic. Opposition leaders convinced Canadians the only reason Trudeau wanted an election was to regain a majority in the House of Representatives. Herles voters complained about this from the first meeting to the last meeting, although in the end no one said they would remove their disappointment in the vote.

Takeaway 2: Many Canadians consume limited information about campaigns.

These are regular people, they do not watch cable networks every day, Herle said. They are not on Twitter following the daily details of the campaign. The group has identified issues at the top of their lists of healthcare, dental care, housing and the environment. During a focus group over Labor Day weekend, they shared their fears about the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Takeaway 3: Campaigns can not afford to be subtle.

In the final days of the Conservative campaign, OToole welcomed former Progressive Conservative Prime Minister Brian Mulroney to an event. But if the campaign was trying to deny today’s Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Herle says it should have been clearer. This moment was lost for everyone in the focus group. Many of what happens in campaigns do not explode, Herle said. If you want people to know that you are not Stephen Harper’s party, then you can not be subtle to make this point.

Takeaway 4: The shaky voters did not back down.

People who would be expected to vote Liberal outside this group are ending up voting Liberal, Herle said.

Same for those who had voted Conservative in the past.

The NDP vote was also held, he noted. People who liked Jagmeet in the beginning liked him in the end. They still intend to vote for the NDP.

No one in the group could identify OToole at the group’s first meeting in August, even those who said they had previously voted Conservative. People saw a lot of effort from O’Toole, Herle said. But the difference between him and what they understand to be his party was stronger than his efforts to reposition and rebalance.