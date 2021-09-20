Canada Election: What You Need to Know





Since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called early elections last month two years ahead of schedule, he has tried to explain why he thinks they are needed. The last general election, in 2019, left his Liberal Party in a weakened position, capable of governing only with the support of opposition lawmakers in Parliament. This time, Trudeau says, he needs a strong mandate to bring the pandemic under control and lead Canada to economic recovery. But his rivals have called the election a snatch of power and an unnecessary one, as Mr Trudeau has largely been unable to pass his own legislative agenda. They also said it was reckless to hold elections at a time when coronavirus cases are on the rise and restrictions are being restored.

However, Mr. Trudeau hopes the 36-day campaign, the shortest election period allowed by law, will be paid for by the majority that escaped his party last time. The Liberals were heading towards Election Day in a statistical connection with their main opponents, the Conservative Party, led by Erin OToole. Why elections now? During the brief campaign, Mr. Trudeau has argued that only a majority of the Liberal government can defeat the coronavirus and pave the way for recovery. But other parties have backed his pandemic response all along, including his plans to procure and distribute vaccines, and his popular economic aid programs. The public also approved. Liberals in position rose in polls and personal assessments of approval by Mr. Trudeaus grew up. Most political analysts say he called the election to take advantage of that popularity, rather than risking an election two years from now, when memories may have faded.

If that were the idea, it would seem to have failed. Since he called the election, the numbers of polls by Mr Trudeaus and his parties have plummeted.

During the campaign, his rivals have attacked his character (as they have done throughout his political career), pointing to a series of ethically wrong steps and accusing him of putting his interests above the nations. However, Trudeau, a Canadian celebrity since his birth in 1971, when his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was prime minister, has drawn large crowds to his rallies, with people eager to pose for selfies with him . How is Covid-19 influencing the election? Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, but in some areas, the Delta variant has increased the number of cases and hospitals are close to capacity. The western province of Alberta, which had lifted its restrictions, reinstated most of them during the campaign. Public health executives are now warning a fourth wavewith Mr Trudeau supports the vaccine mandates for travel and federal employees, as well as vaccine passports. Mr. OToole opposes them. What other issues have emerged? Climate change: Since Trudeau first took office in 2015, he has made climate change a top priority, introducing, among other measures, a national carbon tax. The Conservatives, who have opposed such taxes for years, came to this campaign with their first carbon tax plan. Many analysts have called it inappropriate, but its existence made it impossible for Mr Trudeau to describe the party as willing to take any action in relation to global warming.

Weapons control: At the start of the campaign, Mr. OToole promised to lift a ban on 1,500 different models of military-style assault rifles. By z. OToole seemed to abandon that plan quickly; Polls in Canada consistently show strong support for strict gun restrictions.

The economy: Canada has recovered almost all the jobs lost from the pandemic. Mr Trudeaus’s pandemic spending on vaccines and economic support, however, has left huge debts and deficits. After criticizing those deficits, Mr. OToole unveiled similar spending plans. He also promised to balance the budget within 10 years, a time frame that most economists say is too far away to be credible. The elections themselves: In a way, Mr. Trudeaus’s decision to hold an election during a pandemic has piled up other questions facing the country. During the last debate in the French language of the candidates, the topic was raised 13 times. What about foreign policy? Even before this campaign, the Conservatives had repeatedly attacked Mr. Trudeau over China, arguing that he had been ineffective in dealing with Beijing. The imprisonment in China of two Canadian businessmen Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor has been a source of tension for almost three years. Hasshte seen as revenge for the ban on Canada, at the request of the United States, of Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei. Pasi z. OToole said in a debate that Mr. Trudeau was not tough enough with China, the prime minister replied: If you want to take Michaels home, you do not just leave tomatoes in the Pacific. Afghanistan has also been an issue. Mr Trudeau called early elections the same weekend Kabul fell to the Taliban. His opponents said time interfered with Canada’s mission to rescue Afghan refugees and criticized the government for failing to act to help them.

Mr. Trudeaus’s relationship with former President Donald J. Trump was highly antagonistic. Mr. Trump called it very dishonest and weak, and imposed trade sanctions on Canada, arguing that its steel and aluminum exports were a threat to American national security. Relations between Canada and the United States have calmed down since President Biden took office, and the issue was rarely raised during the campaign. Mr OToole has criticized the prime minister for Canada’s absence from a new security alliance between Canada, Britain and the United States that was part of an agreement to sell nuclear submarines to Australia. Mr Trudeau has said Canada is not in the market for nuclear submarines and that the arrangement does not diminish existing alliances. Were indigenous issues at stake?

In the months leading up to the election, Canadians were shocked by the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves in previous residential schools for indigenous children. The findings renewed a national discussion on reconciliation with Canada’s indigenous communities, which has been one of Mr. Trudeaus’ top priorities. Jagmeet Singh from the center-left New Democratic Party has accused Mr Trudeaus’s government of dealing too slowly with indigenous concerns, with a lost goal of bringing clean drinking water to all reserve communities within five years. How fast can we know the results? Canada’s 338 constituencies, each represented by a member of the House of Commons, will hold elections today. The party that wins the most seats takes over the formation of the government and makes its leader prime minister. Canadians have 12 hours to vote. Voting closes in British Columbia at 7pm Pacific time, or 10pm Eastern. But Canadian elections generally take place in Ontario and Quebec, the most populous provinces.

Canada still votes with ballots and pencils, and all must be counted by hand before the results become clear by Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.

