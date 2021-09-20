Obstacles are numerous in the global effort to cut methane

President Biden and European Union leaders want the rest of the world to join them in a new campaign to reduce methane emissions.

If successful, the initiative could go a long way toward mitigating the impact of gas on global warming and curbing the worst effects of climate change. But the US-EU-led effort faces a long list of challenges, both internationally and domestically.

They include acquisition by some of the world’s largest emitters, lack of a detailed plan, and long-term concerns that methane emissions are highly under-reported. The new methane promise also lacks an enforcement mechanism, as well as sector-specific goals or national targets, experts said.

That said, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen still see the methane campaign as a critical step towards a global climate rally ahead of global warming talks starting on October 31st.

On the road to @ COP26 we will reach out to global partners to bring as much on board as possible to tackle methane emissions, von der Leyen wrote last week in a Twitter post.

On Friday, about six weeks before world leaders gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for UN-led climate talks, the United States and the European Union agreed on a goal to reduce methane emissions by a third compared to 2020 levels by the end of the decade. with

This will not only quickly reduce the speed of global warming, but will also produce a very valuable benefit, such as improved public health and agricultural production, Biden said before practically meeting with world leaders behind closed doors during the Forum. Large Economies on Energy and Climate.

On the same day, the UN released a report that found that even if all countries fulfilled their current climate promises, the world would still hit 2.7 degrees Celsius of additional heat by 2100, well above target of the Paris climate agreement of 1.5 degrees.

Reducing methane is a potentially meaningful way to fix one of the main drivers of climate change, but it would be just one step in a dramatic restructuring of the global economy away from the fossil fuels that climate scientists have said is needed to avoid the worst effects of global warming

Together with the United States and the European Union, Argentina, Ghana, Indonesia, Iraq, Italy, Mexico and the United Kingdom all showed their support for the methane commitment, according to White HouseSix of those countries are among the top 15 methane emitters in the world, he added, although they are not some of the largest.

Methane emissions account for about half of 1 degree Celsius of net heat so far, according to the Biden administration. A short-lived greenhouse gas, methane is 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. About 60 percent of methane emissions are caused by human activity, most of which comes from agriculture, fossil fuels for energy production, and waste.

The United States has managed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions as coal plants went out of line, but methane emissions have increased with increasing natural gas fragmentation.

Some green groups want the promise of methane to be more ambitious.

While it is encouraging to see governments promising to take serious action, the emissions target needs to be much stronger, Food & Water Watch CEO Wenonah Hauter said in a statement. We know that more aggressive methane cuts are highly achievable over the next decade and are needed to cope with the climate crisis.

Drew Shindell, professor of climate science at Duke University and chairman of the Global Methane Coalition for Climate and Clean Air, said the promise appears to be deliberately vague.

There are no sectoral or individual country goals. The goal is a 30 per cent collective reduction, with each country aiming to do the best it can, he added. The promise urges countries to put a special focus on high-emission sources, according to the White House.

E Global Methane Assessment released in May showed that man-made methane emissions could be reduced by up to 45 percent this decade and would be in line with keeping the global warming target at the target of the 1.5 degree Celsius Paris Agreement. Achieving a 30 per cent reduction as required by the new promise would be possible by implementing ready-made solutions, mainly in the fossil fuel sector, the estimate says.

The main country that the United States and the EU will seek reductions is from the energy sector, which studies show is the easiest and most financially attractive sector for reducing emissions, said Shindell, who has consulted with the United States. and Europe for Commitment Me

But the type of cuts will vary by country.

Only 10 countries account for approximately 60 percent of global methane emissions, with China 15 percent, followed by Russia, India and the United States, according to data from the World Resources Institutes. Climate Watch platform.

Countries where there is a large oil and gas sector, such as the United States, Canada or the Middle East, are likely to make their efforts there, while in India the focus would be more on agriculture.

Europe is interesting because it does not actually produce much oil or gas, but consumes much of it through imports, Shindell said.

The recently proposed carbon border regulatory mechanism is a way for the EU to exert indirect influence in countries like Russia that are not taking strict measures to address leaks coming from their gas pipelines, he said. apparently he.

In addition to tariffs and regulatory measures, technology can also help.

Satellites, for example, have shown large amounts of methane emitted from places such as the Permian Basin in Texas, Russia and Central Asia. But then there are other countries that have a lot of oil and gas, like Saudi Arabia, where it is not.

With energy, we know what to do, Shindall said. And it’s not like we have to invent something completely new like carbon capture and sequestration. This already works in some places. We just have to do what they are doing.

Where does the US stand?

Methane emissions have been relatively flat, with a slight annual increase since 2016, according to the latest EPA greenhouse gas inventorywith

Nationwide, there has been almost no change over the past decade, and there is evidence from satellites and remote sensing data that emissions are not currently reported, Shindell said.

Globally, total emissions have also increased.

And while the world could reach the 30 percent target by focusing on energy, getting deeper cuts in the coming decades will require cuts from agriculture, a much more complex sector to deal with.

However, the Biden administration is working to accelerate its efforts to address methane emissions.

The EPA submitted two proposals to the White House last week that would tighten requirements for oil and gas operators to find and regulate leaks and use best practices to prevent natural gas from escaping into the atmosphere during production. , processing, transmission and storage.

The EPA proposal for new resources is expected to be even stricter than the Obama-era rule now in force, while the existing resources proposal is the first of its kind and promises to cover the vast majority of uncontrolled methane sectors under the rules. previous With

The proposals are expected to be published in the coming weeks and finalized as soon as next year.

The oil and gas sector contributes to 30 percent of U.S. methane emissions, according to the EPA Greenhouse Gas Inventory. Animal farming in essence, animal husbandry, and manure account for 36 percent of U.S. emissions, with resources like mines and landfills also contributing significantly.

The two rules in the White House Office of Management and Budget have not been published, but environmentalists have high hopes for methane that could help avoid the oil and gas industry, especially when accompanied by stricter waste prevention rules for drilling on federal lands, remediation of abandoned wells, and other federal operations.

The Clean Air Task Force issued a white paper in June citing ways the EPA could cut oil and gas methane by 65 percent by 2025 through its rules for new and existing oil and gas infrastructure. . Tools include more frequent inspections, significant reductions in ventilation and ignition at wellheads, and improvements in storage.

The EU, meanwhile, has adopted a strategy to reduce methane emissions in the 27-nation bloc from energy, agriculture and waste.

Models show it will need to reduce methane emissions by 35 to 37 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels to meet its target of reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent, according to of the blog from the Institute of World Resources. New Zealand, Nigeria and Ivory Coast have made individual commitments outside the new commitment to reduce their methane emissions, he added.

It is unclear what mechanisms will be used to enforce the international methane commitment, or to take action against those who fail.

Buying the place

Getting places to see the value of getting a particular promise for methane is important, but it is not something that is clear to everyone at first, said David Waskow, director of the Climate Initiative of World Resources Institutions.

If you are looking up to the year 2100 and you are thinking about the temperature change there, then of course, gather everything [greenhouse gases] in a basket. But if you worry about breaking 1.5 degrees in the next two decades, then methane becomes much more prominent, he said.

He does not think there are individual places that will make or break the success of the commitment. But like carbon emissions, there are countries that are fundamental, such as Russia.

Receiving purchases from developing countries will be critical for the promise to succeed, Shindell said. Many will have to be convinced that the United States and Europe will provide the money and expertise to help them do the kinds of things they will need to do to achieve the commitment goal.

If they could take some Middle Eastern and some developing countries, that would really give them life and momentum, Shindell said. If they do not, it is a problem.

The approach to this promise is very much in the form of the Paris Agreement, which brings together countries that are ready to take action and forces them to organize around a collective goal and then take steps at the national level to meet it, Waskow said.

And for now, that kind of holding hands and throwing in the pool together is probably still appropriate, he said.

Making a promise on the spot may also be what is needed to show greater action by going to the climate talks in Glasgow, where the promise will officially launch. This is especially true if progress in reducing CO2 emissions fades. But it will also be important to show that some early steps are being taken through improved policies or monitoring, Shindell said.

If we reach 2024 and are still talking, then we would never get there, he noted.

Reporters Jean Chemnick contributed.