5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.

Ahead of the election, Putin expressed hope that the United Russia party would retain its dominance in parliament, holding 334 seats out of 450. (File) Russia’s ruling United Russia party, which backs President Vladimir Putin, has retained a parliamentary majority in Russia’s 2021 parliamentary elections, partial results showed on Monday. With 64% of the vote counted, the Central Election Commission said United Russia had won nearly 48% of the vote, with its closest rival, the Communist Party, at about 21%. This is still a relatively weaker performance by the party that won with over 54 percent of the vote in the 2016 elections. Reasons for this: Perverted living standards in the country, allegations of corruption by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has exhausted Putin’s support, consisting of a tactical voting campaign organized by Navalny allies, and allegations for major vote rigging in elections. with As leaders gather at the UN, climate and Covid-19 top the list With the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world, leaders from more than 100 nations are heading to New York this week for the annual United Nations Summit, a COVID-infected issue, half-closed which takes place in one of the most pandemic-hit cities of all. It will be a departure from the last personal meeting of the General Assembly in 2019 and very different, too, from the virtual version of last year. Ahead of them: daunting challenges enough to scare anyone running a country, from an escalating climate crisis and severe vaccine inequality to Afghanistan’s future under its new Taliban rulers and escalating conflicts in Myanmar and the Tigray region of Ethiopia. French President Emanuel Macron. (File) France has canceled a meeting between Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart scheduled for this week after Australia lifted submarine orders with Paris in favor of an agreement with Washington and London, two sources familiar with the matter said. Parly is said to have personally made the decision to withdraw from the bilateral meeting with British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, sources said. The French Ministry of Defense could not be reached immediately and the British Ministry of Defense also declined to comment. The US, removing migrants from the border camp in Texas, begins flights to Haiti As thousands of immigrants flock to the Texas-US border, state border agents have begun removing groups of immigrants, mostly from Haiti, from a large makeshift camp they had set up across the Rio Grande dividing Mexico with the states. This happened after the first repatriation flight arrived in Haiti on Sunday. Haiti migrants use a dam to cross into the United States from Mexico on Saturday, September 18, 2021, to Del Rio, Texas. (AP) Since Friday, authorities have moved 3,300 immigrants from Texas and announced a new daily flight schedule in the Haitian capital. “Over the next six to seven days, our goal is to process the 12,662 immigrants we have under that bridge as soon as possible,” U.S. Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz told a news conference in Del Rio, Texas. Syria’s defense minister visited Jordan on Sunday to discuss stability on their mutual border, the first such meeting since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict a decade ago when the two neighbors backed opposing factions, officials said. The meeting follows a major military offensive to retake the last rebel stronghold in southern Syria, and after stabilizing control this month over Deraa, a city south of Damascus, in a Russian-brokered deal that prevented a full-scale military strike. Iran-led army units.

