Aim to avoid hundreds of potentially life-threatening spinal conditions in infants each year

The addition of folic acid to flour throughout the UK is based on 80 years of fortification and after consultation with industry, stakeholders and the public

Adding folic acid to food has helped reduce neural tube defects in a number of countries around the world

Folic acid will be added to whole wheat flour throughout the UK to help prevent life-threatening spinal conditions in infants, the government and delegated administrations have announced.

The addition of folic acid means that foods made with flour, such as bread, will actively help avoid around 200 neural tube defects each year, about 20% of the total in the UK each year.

Incomplete flour is already an established fortification tool in the UK and fortification costs for the industry are expected to be minimal.

Adding folic acid to food has been a successful public health policy in a number of countries around the world such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada, resulting in reduced neural tube defects.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

Some things are so important that a child’s health and flour fortified with folic acid is a quick and easy victory to boost their development. This will provide extra peace for parents and families, as well as help increase the health of adults across the country.

Secretary of Health and Social Welfare, Sajid Javid said:

We are committed to giving more children a healthy start in life. With safe and tasteless folic acid baked in the national diet, hundreds more babies will be born healthy each year. Focusing on preventing life-threatening health issues, such as spina bifida, will ensure that fewer people seek hospital treatment and more individuals and families are able to live healthier lives.

The neural tube forms the early part of the brain and spine within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, usually before the mother knows she is pregnant. Folic acid is the synthetic / man-made form of folate. Insufficient intake of folate (Vitamin B9) at this crucial time can lead to neural tube defects and result in spinal conditions such as spina bifida or anencephaly.

Folate helps the body make healthy red blood cells and is natural in certain foods, such as green leafy vegetables. Folic acid has already been voluntarily added by food manufacturers to breakfast cereals, including some gluten-free products, which means that people can usually get everything they need from a balanced diet, but a higher intake is required in The first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The NHS strongly recommends women who may become pregnant or are planning a pregnancy to take a 400 microgram folic acid tablet daily before pregnancy and until the 12th week of pregnancy. This advice will continue, but with around 50% of UK pregnancies unplanned, the Government is taking steps to increase folic acid intake nationally to help protect more babies, especially when one pregnancy is unplanned and supplements are not taken as early as possible.

Over 99% of British households buy bread and over a quarter of all groceries in the four largest supermarkets contain flour, making the addition of folic acid to flour-based products an easy way to increase folate levels for tens of millions of people across the UK.

Since World War II, flour has been fortified with calcium, iron, niacin, and thiamine during milling to support the health of nations. Today’s announcement joins 80 countries, such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada, adding folic acid to major food products to help reduce neural tube defects.

This public health decision is not expected to require a major overhaul for industrial-scale flour producers. Folic acid will need to be added to the labeling of all foods made with flour as is the case with other fortifications.

Wholemeal and gluten-free foods are not subject to mandatory fortification and these products are not in the initial scope of this policy. Wholemeal flour has more natural folate than incomplete wheat flour, and some whole and gluten-free foods are already voluntarily fortified with folic acid in the UK.

Alex Waugh, Director of Flour Millers UK said:

Flour, whether white coffee or wholemeal flour, is an ingredient in many foods and provides a large portion of our daily fiber and protein along with essential nutrients like calcium, iron and B vitamins. If it is decided to add folic acid to flour for reasons of public health, flour millers will do everything they can to overcome any practical challenge to make it happen.

Kate Steele, CEO of Shine, the charity that provides specialized support to people whose lives have been affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus, says:

Shine is pleased with the Government’s decision to support the mandatory fortification of the UK’s most consumed flour with folic acid – a move we have been campaigning for over thirty years. Mandatory fortification of flour with folic acid will improve public health for so many, now and in the future. In its simplest terms, the move will reduce the number of families facing devastating news that their child has anencephaly and will not survive. It will also prevent some babies from being affected by spina bifida, which can result in complex physical injuries and poor health. This is truly an important day.

A four-nation review of the Bread and Flour Regulation is being undertaken by officials in Defra, the Department of Health and Welfare, the Food Standards Agency and the Food Standards in Scotland. Implementation of the UK decision on mandatory fortification of flour with folic acid will be included in this summary.

The Office for Health Improvement and Inequality – which will launch in full on October 1st – will lead efforts to raise health inequalities across the country by supporting people of all ages, in all areas of the country, to live life healthier and prevent diseases.