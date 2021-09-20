



KIGALI, Rwanda Paul Rusesabagina, the prominent dissident who was portrayed in the Oscar-nominated film Hotel Rwanda, pleaded guilty Monday to forming and financing an armed terrorist group in a lengthy monthly affair that received international condemnation after government officials boasted that he had been deceived into returning to Rwanda. Mr Rusesabagina was once credited with accommodating more than 1,200 people at the hotel he managed during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. called on the president for his increasingly repressive rule. Mr. Kagame for his part accused Mr. Rusesabagina for profiting from fabricated stories about his heroism and for funding rebel armed groups to overthrow his government. Mr Rusesabagina was tried on nine counts, including forming an illegal armed group, kidnapping, arson and murder. The verdict heralds a bleak moment for Mr. Rusesabagina, a man globally acclaimed as a humanitarian and activist who showed courage in a bloody season.

In her ruling, Judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi said Monday: He founded a terrorist organization that attacked Rwanda. He contributed financially to terrorist activities. He approved the monthly funding provisions for these activities He invented a code to hide these activities. Timothy P. Longman, professor of political science and international affairs at Boston University and author of two books on Rwanda, said: This trial fits into a long history in Rwanda of the silence of dissent. The current verdict in the Rusesabagina case is almost irrelevant at this point because the message is clearly sent that no Rwandan is safe to speak out against President Kagame and the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front, he added. Mr Rusesabagina boycotted the trial in March, saying he did not expect justice. He had been living in Texas last year when he was tricked by Rwandan government operatives into boarding a plane in Dubai that took him to Kigali, Rwanda’s capital. He says he was initially denied access to lawyers chosen by him, held in solitary confinement, tortured and interrogated at a secret detention center. Mr Rusesabagina and his lawyers have also claimed that his rights to confidential communication and to prepare his defense have been repeatedly violated. The trial, which began in February, received extensive sentences from Mr.’s family. Rusesabaginas, rights groups, legal associations, and European and American lawmakers. More than three dozen U.S. senators and representatives asked Mr. Kagame release himwith

Mr Rusesabagina decided not to attend the hearing on Monday, according to one of his lawyers, Jean-Flix Rudakemwa. The High Court complex, which is next to the presidents’ office, was packed with members of the diplomatic corps, lawyers and security officials. It has been so painful to watch this trial, said Carine Kanimba, the daughter of Mr. Rusesabaginas, who followed the online procedures from Belgium. We knew they would find him guilty. The script was written long before he entered the courtroom. This decision means nothing.

At the heart of Rwanda’s case against Mr Rusesabagina was his leading role in the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change, a coalition of opposition groups in exile whose armed wing, the National Liberation Front, is accused of being responsible for the attacks inside Rwanda that killed nine people. Mr Rusesabagina was on trial with 20 other defendants, whom prosecutors describe as fighters involved in carrying out those attacks in southern Rwanda. Rights groups criticized the decision Monday. This was a show trial, rather than a fair trial, said Geoffrey Robertson, who was monitoring the trial for the Clooney Justice Foundation. Prosecution evidence against him was uncovered but not disputed. Mr Rusesabagina was the manager of the luxury des Mille Collines Hotel in Kigali when the 1994 genocide began. As Hutu militias killed up to one million people, Mr Rusesabagina turned the hotel into a haven for 1,268 Tutsis and moderate Hutus using money. alcohol and diplomacy to avoid potential killers. Fearing for his safety in the years after the genocide, Mr. Rusesabagina sought political asylum in Belgium. His profile was raised after the film Hotel Rwanda became known to critics, giving him global accolades including the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President George W. Bush in 2005.

But it was the memories of Mr. Rusesabagina 2006, An Ordinary Man, that put him in direct conflict with Kigali. In it, he wrote that Mr. Kagame ruled Rwanda for the good of a small group of Tutsi elites, and that the Central African nation had a cosmetic democracy and an empty justice system. Shortly afterwards, Rwandan officials began accusing him of exaggerating his role during the genocide, as well as aiding rebellious groups. After a series of threats and home invasions in Brussels, he decided to transfer his family to the United States, settling in San Antonio.

In August last year, he boarded a flight to Chicago and then to Dubai. Later, he traveled by private jet with Constantin Niyomwungere, a pastor whom he called his friend and whom he said had invited him to speak at churches in Burundi, Rwanda’s neighbor. But Mr Niyomwungere was a Rwandan intelligence agent and had been part of an organization to lure Mr Rusesabagina to Rwanda. The private jet, operated by Greece-based firm GainJet and paid for by the Rwandan government, landed in Kigali on August 28, 2020. After landing, Mr. Rusesabagina was tied up, blindfolded and arrested. For days, he was held in a place he described as a slaughterhouse, where he remained tied up and unable to breathe properly or use the bathroom, according to a statement from one of his Rwandan lawyers, Mr. . Rudakemwa. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said the arrest was a forced disappearance, a violation of international law.

Rwandan authorities denied that Mr. Rusesabagina was mistreated. But they did not hide their joy at catching it. Rwanda’s chief of espionage, Major General Joseph Nzabamwita, said in an interview with The New York Times that it had been a “brilliant intelligence operation.” The trial officially began in February after the court rejected Mr Rusesabaginas’ argument that he could not be tried in Rwanda because he was no longer a citizen. A Belgian citizen and permanent resident of the United States, he was denied parole even though his family and lawyers raised concerns about his poor health. In March, he said he would no longer attend the trial because he did not expect it to be fair. As of Friday, his lawyers said prison authorities were continuing to subject him to checks, barring them from obtaining documents at their meetings, and confiscating confidential legal materials related to the case, a case that the former attorney general Rwandas inadvertently admitted in a video recording. Kate Gibson, z. Rusesabaginas, chief counsel, said: Each of these violations will push an independent judiciary to permanently suspend proceedings against an accused. As the trial progressed, some of Mr. Rusesabaginas’s defendants withdrew their testimony against him, saying he never belonged to a rebel group or ordered attacks. Among them was Callixte Nsabimana, the former spokeswoman for the armed groups, who was brought to Rwanda from the Comoros in mysterious circumstances in 2019. Mr Nsabimana was found guilty Monday of denying genocide and forging documents.

In June, Mr Rusesabaginas’s international defense team said authorities had told him they would stop his access to food, water and medicine, an action they said was intended to get him back on trial. Rwandan authorities said he had been treated like other prisoners and that he had access to food and a doctor.

