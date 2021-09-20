Shooting in Russia: Gunman kills eight at University





MOSCOW A gunman opened fire on a Russian university campus on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding 19, state media reported. During the attack, students jumped from a second-floor window to escape a building on the campus of Perm State University in the city of Perm, about 650 kilometers east of Moscow, video clips posted online showed. A state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, quoted the Investigative Committee, a law enforcement agency, as saying that eight people had died. There were conflicting reports on whether the attacker was killed or captured, and there were no initial reports of involvement by other gunmen. RIA posted videos showing a slender man wearing black clothes, a black helmet and carrying a gun, possibly a rifle. Once rare, school shootings have become more common in Russia in recent years. Monday violence was the second mass shooting at a school this year. In May, an assailant killed seven students and two school staff in Kazan, another Russian provincial town.

In 2018 at a college in Kerch, a city in Russia occupied by Russia, 21 people were killed and 50 wounded by shooting. Other less deadly incidents followed in schools and colleges, including airstrikes and ax attacks in Ulan-Ude, a Siberian city, that injured a teacher. Russia has strict gun ownership laws. Applicants for a firearms license must pass psychological exams and have a shotgun for a probationary period before receiving a rifle. Pistol ownership is tightly controlled, largely limited to those, such as retired military officers, who are given a pistol as a reward for their service. After the school shooting in May, President Vladimir V. Putin said he had ordered a further tightening of Russian civilian gun ownership laws.

